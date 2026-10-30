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Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's husband Nicholai Sachdev drew her a moon so she could break Karwa Chauth fast in cloudy Hyderabad

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shared a video of how her Karwa Chauth went with husband Nicholai Sachdev. Take a look.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026, 14:25:31 IST
By Neeshita Nyayapati
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Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband, gallerist and powerlifter Nicholai Sachdev, in Hyderabad. A video she posted on her social media shows her struggling to break her fast because of the cloudy skies. Nicholai, however, came to her rescue and even drew her a moon, so she could break the fast.

Inside Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s Karwa Chauth

Nicholai Sachdev shows off the moon he drew for wife Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.
Nicholai Sachdev shows off the moon he drew for wife Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Varalaxmi posted a Reel on her Instagram showing how she arranged a thali to break her Karwa Chauth fast on Thursday evening. After praying in the mandir at her home, she went to the terrace with Nicolai to see the moon, only to be met with a cloudy sky. The actor then seemed to use a moon tracker on her phone to pinpoint its location. Nicolai helps Varalaxmi break her fast and gives her a sweet kiss. The video ends with him proudly showing off the moon he drew for his wife.

Deep Dive

How did Varalaxmi Sarathkumar break her Karwa Chauth fast when clouds hid the moon?

After struggling to spot the moon in cloudy Hyderabad, Varalaxmi used a moon tracker on her phone. Her husband, Nicholai Sachdev, drew a moon for her, and she eventually caught a glimpse of the real moon and broke her fast.

How did Parineeti Chopra celebrate Karwa Chauth during a flight?

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha spotted the moon from their plane, 35,000 feet above the ground. Raghav gave her water and food as she broke her fast mid-air.

What is the Karwa Chauth fast observed for?

Karwa Chauth is observed by married women, who traditionally fast from sunrise to moonrise without food or water. The fast is a prayer for their husbands’ longevity, safety and well-being.
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Varalaxmi got engaged to Nicholai in March 2024 and married him in July of the same year. He was previously married to Kavita, and they separated in 2019. They have a daughter together named Kasha, who is a powerlifter too. After her engagement, Varalaxmi addressed criticism over Nicholai being a divorcee and told Galatta, “Even my father married twice; there’s nothing wrong with it as long as he’s happy. I’ve seen how people talk about Nick; he’s handsome in my eyes. I don’t care about people who make negative comments about our relationship.”

This month, she told Behindwoods that she has decided not to have children and that her husband is okay with it. “I have already made it clear that I do not want children. It is not because I cannot have children. It is because I do not want children. It is a clear and firm decision for me,” she said. Varalaxmi starred in Dheeram in Malayalam, Police Complaint and S Saraswathi, which she also directed and co-produced in Telugu this year. She has the Sri Lankan film Rizana – A Caged Bird lined up.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati

Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.

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