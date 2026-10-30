Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's husband Nicholai Sachdev drew her a moon so she could break Karwa Chauth fast in cloudy Hyderabad

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband, gallerist and powerlifter Nicholai Sachdev, in Hyderabad. A video she posted on her social media shows her struggling to break her fast because of the cloudy skies. Nicholai, however, came to her rescue and even drew her a moon, so she could break the fast.

Inside Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s Karwa Chauth

Nicholai Sachdev shows off the moon he drew for wife Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

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Varalaxmi posted a Reel on her Instagram showing how she arranged a thali to break her Karwa Chauth fast on Thursday evening. After praying in the mandir at her home, she went to the terrace with Nicolai to see the moon, only to be met with a cloudy sky. The actor then seemed to use a moon tracker on her phone to pinpoint its location. Nicolai helps Varalaxmi break her fast and gives her a sweet kiss. The video ends with him proudly showing off the moon he drew for his wife.

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining what happened, Varalaxmi wrote in her caption, “Hide and seek..Happy Karwachauth...Thank you chand (moon) for hiding behind the clouds..Almost to a point where my husband decided to draw the moon lol..” The actor wore a red-and-gold saree for the occasion, while Nicholai opted for a traditional white kurta and veshti (dhoti). Varalaxmi did eventually manage to catch a glimpse of the moon to break her fast, if the video is anything to go by. About Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining what happened, Varalaxmi wrote in her caption, “Hide and seek..Happy Karwachauth...Thank you chand (moon) for hiding behind the clouds..Almost to a point where my husband decided to draw the moon lol..” The actor wore a red-and-gold saree for the occasion, while Nicholai opted for a traditional white kurta and veshti (dhoti). Varalaxmi did eventually manage to catch a glimpse of the moon to break her fast, if the video is anything to go by. About Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive How did Varalaxmi Sarathkumar break her Karwa Chauth fast when clouds hid the moon? After struggling to spot the moon in cloudy Hyderabad, Varalaxmi used a moon tracker on her phone. Her husband, Nicholai Sachdev, drew a moon for her, and she eventually caught a glimpse of the real moon and broke her fast. How did Parineeti Chopra celebrate Karwa Chauth during a flight? Parineeti and Raghav Chadha spotted the moon from their plane, 35,000 feet above the ground. Raghav gave her water and food as she broke her fast mid-air. What is the Karwa Chauth fast observed for? Karwa Chauth is observed by married women, who traditionally fast from sunrise to moonrise without food or water. The fast is a prayer for their husbands’ longevity, safety and well-being.

Varalaxmi got engaged to Nicholai in March 2024 and married him in July of the same year. He was previously married to Kavita, and they separated in 2019. They have a daughter together named Kasha, who is a powerlifter too. After her engagement, Varalaxmi addressed criticism over Nicholai being a divorcee and told Galatta, “Even my father married twice; there’s nothing wrong with it as long as he’s happy. I’ve seen how people talk about Nick; he’s handsome in my eyes. I don’t care about people who make negative comments about our relationship.”

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This month, she told Behindwoods that she has decided not to have children and that her husband is okay with it. “I have already made it clear that I do not want children. It is not because I cannot have children. It is because I do not want children. It is a clear and firm decision for me,” she said. Varalaxmi starred in Dheeram in Malayalam, Police Complaint and S Saraswathi, which she also directed and co-produced in Telugu this year. She has the Sri Lankan film Rizana – A Caged Bird lined up.