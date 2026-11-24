Filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s debut directorial, Polladhavan (2007), starring a 24-year-old Dhanush, was a massive success upon its release. And even though the film spun off remakes in several languages, comparisons to the Italian classic Bicycle Thieves (1948) have always followed the director. Addressing it, Vetrimaaran called it a ‘disgrace’ to Vittorio De Sica's film to have it compared to his debut.

Vetrimaaran on Polladhavan-Bicycle Thieves comparisons

Dhanush in Polladhavam; Lamberto Maggiorani and Enzo Staiola in Bicycle Thieves. more less

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At the #IFP16 with Raunaq Mangottil, Vetrimaaran was asked about Bicycle Thieves and Polladhavan. Stating that his film was more ‘argumentative’ than the classic, the filmmaker revealed that it was actually his friend Andrew’s lost bike that inspired him to write his debut. He then said, “When I started writing only, I knew that people are going to say that it’s lifted from Bicycle Thieves. And I had an answer for it. I always say that comparing Polladhavan to Bicycle Thieves is a disgrace to Bicycle Thieves. Don’t do it. I always say this to everybody. Again, I am saying it here also.”

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Explains how he tweaked it to fit Dhanush’s image

{{^usCountry}} Vetrimaaran also says that his initial idea was to have an older hero who buys his younger brother a bike and gets caught in trouble. However, he tweaked it to suit Dhanush’s age and on-screen image. The fight between a gangster and a common man turned into a fight between a gangster’s brother and a common man. “His screen persona would not allow him to fight a gangster and win. It doesn’t feel plausible even to me,” remarked the filmmaker. He also mentioned how he found a way to make the gangster’s brother’s character powerful by the end of the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vetrimaaran also says that his initial idea was to have an older hero who buys his younger brother a bike and gets caught in trouble. However, he tweaked it to suit Dhanush’s age and on-screen image. The fight between a gangster and a common man turned into a fight between a gangster’s brother and a common man. “His screen persona would not allow him to fight a gangster and win. It doesn’t feel plausible even to me,” remarked the filmmaker. He also mentioned how he found a way to make the gangster’s brother’s character powerful by the end of the film. {{/usCountry}}

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Vetrimaaran also said that the broader idea behind Pollavadhan was to have both the protagonist and the antagonist tell the story, and to have them both try to win the approval of their family heads.

About Pollavadhan and Bicycle Thieves

Bicycle Thieves is set in a post-World War II Rome. Antonio Ricci (Lamberto Maggiorani) is desperately in need of work and buys a bicycle with his wife’s pawned possessions to support the family, with a job posting advertising bills. When his bicycle is stolen on the first day of the job, the poor father and his son (Enzo Staiola) go on a desperate search for it.

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Pollavadham follows a middle-class boy, Prabhu Shankar (Dhanush), who buys a bike with some money his father (Murali) gives him after an argument. Despite his family’s disapproval, he believes the bike has brought him luck in landing a job. When it’s stolen during a date with his girlfriend, his bid to get it back lands him in trouble with gangsters.

Vetrimaaran's next film, Arasan, stars Simbu in the lead role. A release date for the film has yet to be announced. It is set in the Vada Chennai universe.