Vettaiyan OTT release: Rajinikanth-starrer all set to premiere on November 7? Here's what we know

Vettaiyan on OTT: Superstar Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan (Hunter) has raked in nearly ₹250 crore in theatres and now the latest buzz is about the film’s release on Amazon Prime Video. Social media has been flooded with posts about Vettaiyan’s potential release on November 7 on OTT, just after Diwali. (Also read: Tamil OTT releases on Diwali 2024: Meiyazhagan, Lubber Pandhu, Aindham Vedham) Vettaiyan OTT release: Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of the movie.

No confirmation yet

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala told Hindustan Times, “Vettaiyan released in theatres on October 10 and usually 99% Tamil films release on OTT after four weeks of theatrical release. Vettaiyan has also not been released in Hindi in multiplexes which means that the eight-week window period doesn’t apply for this film. In this scenario, Vettaiyan is likely to release on November 7 on Amazon Prime Video which has bought the OTT rights. However, since the movie is still in theatres, the official news about the OTT release will be shared only a day or two before the release date.”

About Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan’s streaming rights were bought by Amazon Prime Video for a reported price of ₹90 crore for all languages. Helmed by Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel, the film stars Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, and Rana Daggubati in key roles. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film was made on a budget of ₹300 crore apparently but the collections have not matched up.

The 4-week window

The movie is still running in theatres and there is no official confirmation about its OTT release either from the producer or the streaming giant. Fans on social media believe that it will release on November 7 as the movie completes the mandatory four-week window post its theatrical release.

Interestingly, director TJ Gnanavel told Telugu media recently that he was keen on making a prequel to Vettaiyan. “I’m more interested in developing a prequel that could dive deeper into Athiyan’s (Rajinikanth) journey. This adds layers to the existing story. Encounter killings have always affected me when I read about them in the news. This film challenges whether these encounters are justified or fabricated, revealing what seems straightforward often has deeper issues,” said Gnanavel.