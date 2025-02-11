Vidaamuyarchi box office collection Day 5: Ajith Kumar's film suffers the Monday drop, total haul at 65 crore now

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, arrived in cinemas on Thursday. The film, adapted from the 1997 American thriller Breakdown, earned ₹65 crore net in India over its first five days, according to Sacnilk. Vidaamuyarchi: Ajith Kumar returns to the screens after two years with the film.

The latest update:

The film suffered a significant but expected drop on Monday, earning just ₹3 crore. For comparison, it earned ₹26 crore on opening day and ₹10 crore, 13 crore and 12 crore, respectively over the weekend. Vidaamuyarchi had an overall 17.11% Tamil occupancy on Monday, February 10, 2025.

The worldwide collection stood at ₹92 crore on Day 3 and updated figures have not been shared by the producers, so far. Production house Lyca Productions shared on Monday that the film had collected $800,000 at the North American box office.

About Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi follows a man on a high-stakes mission to rescue his wife after she is abducted by a dangerous group in Azerbaijan. Filming began in 2023 and concluded in 2024, after which Ajith Kumar shifted focus to his racing career. Originally slated for a Pongal release, the film faced delays before finally hitting theatres. It opened to a mixed reception from both critics and audiences.

The Hindustan Times review noted, "At the outset, Vidaamuyarchi is not a star-driven film. It doesn’t involve all the histrionics in a typical commercial mass hero film that we are used to seeing Ajith Kumar in. This film veers away from that completely and is the story of an ordinary man who loves his wife and wants to save her.”

With mixed reactions so far, the film’s box office performance in the coming days will be crucial.

Ajith (53) is one of the most popular southern stars with over 60 films to his credit, including hits such as "Aasai", "Kadhal Kottai", "Citizen", "Villain", "Varalaru", and "Billa". Vidaamuyarchi also stars Trisha, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra, and "Good Bad Ugly" also starring Trisha.