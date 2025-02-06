Vidaamuyarchi Twitter reviews: Viewers call Ajith Kumar film 'perfect thriller', hail it as 'Indian cinema at its best'

Vidaamuyarchi Twitter reviews: Ajith Kumar is back on the silver screen after two years with Vidaamuyarchi. The film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is an adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown and was released in theatres on February 6. Viewers who caught the early shows in cinema halls took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the first reviews of the film Vidaamuyarchi Twitter reviews: Ajith Kumar returns to action with this slow-burn thriller.

Vidaamuyarchi Twitter reviews

Viewers noted that Vidaamuyarchi is different from the routine Tamil mass action thrillers that fans have come to expect from superstars of late. One tweet read, "A Big shout out to Ajith and Magizh to try something like this in Tamil. All the actors were in their A-game, and it was a beautifully shot movie after a very long time. Don’t know how it’s gonna work with fans and general audience who expect a star movie template." Calling it a slow-burn action thriller, many praised the film's pacing, comparing it to western films. "Thanks Thala ! ❤️A class, Hollywood kinda slow burn action thriller for the win," read one tweet.

One tweet highlighted how the film differed from the usual south blockbusters like RRR and Pushpa. "Indian cinema at its very best. I thought they could only make movies like Pushpa and RRR. This is damn brilliant and enlightening cinema. just happened to watch this masterpiece #VidaaMuyarchi in LA. kudos to whoever is involved in this," it read.

Many viewers praised director Magizh Thirumeni for utilising Ajith's acting chops in something other than a mass actioner. "Despite certain shortcomings, #VidaaMuyarchi has shown that Magizh has a clear understanding of AK's strengths as an action hero," wrote one.

All about Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi is Ajith's first outing on the silver screen since Thunivu, his 2023 release. The Tamil superstar plays Arjun, a former cop living in Azerbaijan with his wife, Kayal. Even as their relationship faces challenges, the two try to make it work. However, it all comes apart at the seams when Kayal is abducted by gangsters, and Arjun must confront them. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Regena Cassandra.