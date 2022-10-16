Vignesh Shivan says ‘dream come true’ as he flaunts his newborn son's ‘love’ on him in funny post

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is loving his new phase in life as he recently became a father. He welcomed twin sons with Nayanthara via surrogacy. On Sunday, Vignesh shared a glimpse of his daddy duties and called it a ‘dream come true.’ Also read: Vignesh Shivan shares another cryptic post amid surrogacy row

Vignesh posted a picture of his shirt featuring a stain mark from his son’s pee. Sharing the photo, Vignesh wrote, “Dream come true…My son’s love on me.” Nayanthara and Vignesh dated for years before taking the plunge on June 9.

Nayanthara and Vignesh jointly announced the arrival of their twin boys on October 9. They took everyone by surprise when shared pictures of their family, without revealing the little ones’ faces. It read, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with twin baby Boys All our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam.”

However, things took a different turn when controversy kickstarted over their baby’s birth via surrogacy. Many raised concerns about their surrogacy and questioned if laws were followed by the star couple. Amid this, Vignesh shared multiple cryptic posts on his official Instagram handle.

Earlier, the filmmaker shared a post from Alpha Leaders, talking about choosing the right kind of people. It read, “Choose people who will tell you want you need to hear even when it’s hard.” While he didn’t mention anything else, fans instantly linked it to the ongoing controversy around their twins’ birth via surrogacy.

For the unversed, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, of 2021 was passed in December 2021. It came into effect on January 25, 2022. As per the law, commercial surrogacy is banned in India, only allowing for altruistic surrogacy.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara was last seen in Mohan Lal’s GodFather. She will be seen next with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee. Vigesh, on the other hand, will next collaborate with actor Ajith Kumar on a film, tentatively named AK 62.

