Vignesh Shivan shares post about 'peace of mind' after TN govt panel says he, Nayanthara didn't break surrogacy laws

Published on Oct 27, 2022 10:20 AM IST

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara were given a clean chit by the Tamil Nadu government following an enquiry to check for surrogacy law violations. The filmmaker seemingly reacted to this by sharing a series of cryptic posts about ‘peace of mind’ and ‘spreading hate and negativity’.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcomed their twin boys in October 2022.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have not broken any laws governing surrogacy in India, the Tamil Nadu government said after conducting an enquiry. The couple welcomed their twins via surrogacy earlier in October. Following social media posts announcing the birth of their sons Uyir and Ulagham, a section of people had claimed the couple had violated surrogacy laws of India. After getting a clean chit from the state government, Vignesh took to Instagram to share a series of cryptic posts on ‘spreading hate and negativity’ and the importance of ‘peace of mind’. Also read: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan did not break surrogacy laws, says Tamil Nadu govt

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, the filmmaker reshared a post that was originally shared by the Instagram account Positive Energy Plus. The text in the post read, “Health does not always come from medicine. Most of the time it comes from peace of mind, peace in the heart, peace in the soul. It comes from laughter and love.”

On Wednesday, hours after reports of the Tamil Nadu government giving a clean chit to Nayanthara and Vignesh after the enquiry amid the surrogacy row started emerging, the filmmaker reshared a cryptic post on Instagram Stories. It read, “If we spread love as quickly as we spread hate and negativity, what an amazing world we would live in.” He seemingly referred to the section of people, who had accused him and actor-wife Nayanthara of breaking surrogacy laws of India, without knowing all facts.

Vignesh Shivan reshared posts about 'hate' and 'peace of mind' on Instagram Stories.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had formed a three-member panel appointed by the Health and Family Welfare Department to investigate if there were any irregularities in the surrogacy process of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. However, as per reports, the panel submitted their findings on Wednesday, exonerating the couple.

“On investigating the doctor who provided treatment to the couple, it was discovered that the couple’s family doctor had provided a letter of recommendation in 2020 based on which treatment was provided,” the panel said, as per a report in The News Minute.

Nayanthara and Vignesh married in June this year. The report added that the surrogate mother entered into an agreement with the couple in November 2021, and the embryo was placed in her in March this year. The twins were born in October. Commercial surrogacy was banned in India after the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act 2021 was passed in December. It came into effect in January 2022. Going by this timeline of events, when Nayanthara and Vignesh began the process, it was legal.

