Multi-hyphenate Vijay Antony recently promoted his upcoming film Appa Kutty with his wife Fatima and younger daughter Lara. At the event, Fatima opened up about the impact their elder daughter Meera’s death three years ago had on their family. Revealing why Antony doesn’t wear shoes, except to particular events, the music composer-filmmaker-actor’s wife stated he still uses her old watch in her memory.

Vijay Antony stopped wearing shoes after daughter’s death

Vijay Antony wrote that he 'died along with her' when his daughter Meera passed away in 2023.

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At the pre-release event of Appa Kutty, a father-daughter drama starring Antony, Fatima stated that she had not attended a movie event since their daughter Meera’s death in 2023. She then spoke about Antony giving up footwear and said, “We had bought many pairs of slippers and shoes for Meera over the years from London, US, and elsewhere. So many that a room in our home is filled with them. Vijay Antony decided to stop wearing footwear altogether after seeing them. He now wears shoes only while holding certain concerts abroad.”

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Fatima also revealed that despite owning several expensive watches, Antony prefers to wear a single watch every day since Meera’s death. It belonged to their daughter and was on her wrist the last time he saw her. “He has not taken it off since,” she said. She also spoke about her father leaving her family when she was seven, receiving that emotional support years later from her husband. “Vijay Antony is the person who gave me that love,” she said. Their younger daughter, Lara, was also present at the event, making the family’s public appearance together a rare occurrence since Meera’s death.

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Vijay Antony’s statement after Meera’s death

{{^usCountry}} On September 19, 2023, Meera was found dead at their Chennai home at the age of 16. “All you kind-hearted people, my daughter Meera is very loving and brave. She has now gone to a better and peaceful place devoid of caste, religion, money, envy, pain, poverty, and vengeance. She is still conversing with me,” wrote Antony in his first statement days after her death, adding, “I have died along with her. I have started spending time with her now. Whatever good deeds that I will be doing henceforth on behalf of her, will be initiated by her.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On September 19, 2023, Meera was found dead at their Chennai home at the age of 16. “All you kind-hearted people, my daughter Meera is very loving and brave. She has now gone to a better and peaceful place devoid of caste, religion, money, envy, pain, poverty, and vengeance. She is still conversing with me,” wrote Antony in his first statement days after her death, adding, “I have died along with her. I have started spending time with her now. Whatever good deeds that I will be doing henceforth on behalf of her, will be initiated by her.” {{/usCountry}}

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His production house, Vijay Antony Film Corporation, had kept Meera’s memory alive by crediting her and Fatima as producers or presenters. Appa Kutty, directed by Mu Maran, also features Preethi Asrani in the lead role. It hits screens on November 20 in a clash with OM and Aakasamlo Oka Tara.