Vijay Deverakonda is all praise for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay after meeting him with Rashmika Mandanna: ‘Had the most beautiful time’

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who also happen to be husband and wife, recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actor Vijay, and it looks like the meeting left quite an impression on the Telugu star. Vijay shared pictures from their visit on social media, along with a note about how warmly the CM welcomed them despite having had a long day.

Vijay Deverakonda shares his experience of meeting Thalapathy Vijay

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who also happen to be husband and wife, recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actor Thalapathy Vijay.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vijay Deverakonda had nothing but praise for Vijay after spending time with him. Sharing pictures from their meeting, the actor spoke about the conversations they had and how the Chief Minister made them feel at home.

“Had the most beautiful time with the dearest Thalapathy Vijay Sir,” he wrote. “Even after a long day he received us with so much love and shared such personal insights into life, work and the world.”

He ended his note by expressing his affection and respect for the Tamil star. “One meeting and sir is already a favourite ❤️ Until next time, My love and respect. Vijay Deverakonda :)”. The pictures show the actors sharing a relaxed moment, with one capturing Vijay embracing Thalapathy Vijay.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Thalapathy Vijay’s new chapter in politics

{{^usCountry}} The meeting comes as Thalapathy Vijay took on his new role as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, marking a major shift from his decades-long career in cinema. His electoral victory has drawn congratulatory messages from across the film industry, including from Vijay Deverakonda. Vijay has spoken candidly about the superstar before {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting comes as Thalapathy Vijay took on his new role as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, marking a major shift from his decades-long career in cinema. His electoral victory has drawn congratulatory messages from across the film industry, including from Vijay Deverakonda. Vijay has spoken candidly about the superstar before {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vijay has also been open about the prospect of sharing screen space with Thalapathy Vijay. He once explained why he would prefer not to act alongside the superstar, saying “the entire movie will be about them.” In 2018, he also admitted that he had never watched a full Vijay film, though he liked the trailers.

Interestingly, Rashmika and Thalapathy Vijay worked together in the 2023 Tamil film Varisu, released as Vaarasudu in Telugu, which was directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's next

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have worked together in two films, Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Now, they are reuniting for their third project, Ranabaali. The film is directed by Rahul Sakrityan, who previously worked with Vijay in Taxiwaala. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series and has music by Ajay-Atul. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on October 16, clashing with Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2.