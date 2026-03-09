Vikram Bhatt defends Vijay and Trisha Krishnan as affair rumours escalate: ‘There is dignity in not hiding love’
On Monday, Vikram Bhatt took to Instagram to post a long note defending Vijay and Trisha Krishnan amid rumours of their affair.
The rumours about actor-politician Vijay being romantically linked to actor Trisha Krishnan have circulated for years, but speculation reached new heights after his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce in a Chennai court, alleging the actor was in an extramarital relationship with a colleague. Amid the intense public scrutiny, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has stepped in to defend the duo, saying that they have the right to live and love.
Vikram Bhatt defends Trisha Krishnan, Vijay
On Monday, Vikram took to Instagram to post a long note defending Vijay and Trisha Krishnan amid dating rumours. He expressed his views while sharing an image which highlighted “their films belong to us. Their lives do not”.
“There has been a great deal of noise about the personal lives of Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. I do not know whether the rumours online are true or not. But if they are, then I feel compelled to say a few things,” Vikram wrote.
The filmmaker continued, “My recent incarceration has made me understand the value of freedom. What it is to crave a cup of tea that is not going to come. What it is to hunt for a tube of toothpaste. What it is to wait for seven in the evening, when the bail applications come in. But there is a worse incarceration. It is the incarceration of the human soul. The incarceration of happiness. When two people remain trapped in a relationship that has run its course, but society insists that the relationship must continue; that too is a prison.”
Here, Vikram mentioned that he has been “on both sides of that equation”.
“I have been somebody’s fool, and I have been fooled. In other words, I have been there. Done that. Got the T-shirt. The human heart is fallible. It goes where it finds happiness. It came together to find happiness, and it's going away to find happiness. Speaking for myself, I would walk out of a loveless relationship. I might walk out with money. I might walk out with property. But most importantly, I would walk out with my honour and my dignity,” he mentioned.
Talking about Vijay and Trisha, Vijay shared, “I find something admirable in Vijay and Trisha. There is dignity in not pretending that something does not exist. There is dignity in not hiding love as though it were something sinful.”
“We all know the other kind of life that people live.Men who run anonymous profiles on dating sites. Men who delete their messages before they get home. Men who spend afternoons with women they will never respect enough to acknowledge publicly. And yet it is often these very people who sit in judgment over others,” he added.
According to Vikram, individually, most of us are compassionate people, as he puts, “We understand weakness. We understand heartbreak. We understand the complicated nature of love. But something changes when we become a collective. In a crowd, we suddenly become sinless. We become righteous. We become judges. And that is when empathy disappears.”
“Their films belong to us. Their personal lives do not. I will always stand for the freedom of the human heart. They have a right to live and to love,” he wrote while concluding.
About Vijay and Trisha
Actor-politician Vijay has been making headlines over the past few days due to developments in his personal life. His wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, has filed for separation after 25 years of marriage. Adding to the buzz, Vijay was recently spotted with actor Trisha Krishnan at a public event, sparking fresh speculation online.
On March 5, Vijay grabbed attention by attending the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh's son, with Trisha. The two walked together to the stage, greeting the newlyweds. They also posed together for the pictures and exited the venue at the same time.
Sangeeta’s petition claims that Vijay has been ‘emotionally withdrawn’ since 2021. He has also been accused of treating her with ‘verbal disdain’ and subjecting her to ‘constructive desertion’ and ‘forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home’. Vijay and Sangeeta first registered their marriage on July 10, 1998, in the United Kingdom. Their ceremonial marriage was held in Chennai on August 25, 1999, in front of fans.
They have a son, Jason Sanjay, who will debut soon as a director with Sundeep Kishan’s Sigma, and a daughter, Divya Saasha. The petition Sangeeta filed accuses Vijay of causing embarrassment to their children due to his rumoured affair. The next hearing is scheduled for April 20, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.