Vikram Bhatt defends Vijay and Trisha Krishnan as affair rumours escalate: ‘There is dignity in not hiding love’

The rumours about actor-politician Vijay being romantically linked to actor Trisha Krishnan have circulated for years, but speculation reached new heights after his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce in a Chennai court, alleging the actor was in an extramarital relationship with a colleague. Amid the intense public scrutiny, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has stepped in to defend the duo, saying that they have the right to live and love. On March 5, Vijay added to the buzz after he attended the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh's son, with Trisha.

Vikram Bhatt defends Trisha Krishnan, Vijay On Monday, Vikram took to Instagram to post a long note defending Vijay and Trisha Krishnan amid dating rumours. He expressed his views while sharing an image which highlighted “their films belong to us. Their lives do not”.

“There has been a great deal of noise about the personal lives of Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. I do not know whether the rumours online are true or not. But if they are, then I feel compelled to say a few things,” Vikram wrote.

The filmmaker continued, “My recent incarceration has made me understand the value of freedom. What it is to crave a cup of tea that is not going to come. What it is to hunt for a tube of toothpaste. What it is to wait for seven in the evening, when the bail applications come in. But there is a worse incarceration. It is the incarceration of the human soul. The incarceration of happiness. When two people remain trapped in a relationship that has run its course, but society insists that the relationship must continue; that too is a prison.”

Here, Vikram mentioned that he has been “on both sides of that equation”.

“I have been somebody’s fool, and I have been fooled. In other words, I have been there. Done that. Got the T-shirt. The human heart is fallible. It goes where it finds happiness. It came together to find happiness, and it's going away to find happiness. Speaking for myself, I would walk out of a loveless relationship. I might walk out with money. I might walk out with property. But most importantly, I would walk out with my honour and my dignity,” he mentioned.