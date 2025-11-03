Vishnu Vishal’s movie Aaryan was recently released in theatres. Vishal has not only produced but also acted in it. However, the release garnered mixed responses from audiences. The original climax of the movie, involving a monologue by actor Selvaraghavan, has been edited out of the movie. The makers of the film addressed concerns from their viewers, who pointed out that a scene where the antagonist clarified his reasons for killing four people did not fit well with the screenplay. Vishnu Vishal's Aaryan re-released after makers cut 10-minute climax featuring Selvaraghavan: Here's why(X/@TheVishnuVishal)

Makers decided to shorten the climax

After the movie was released in theatres, the climax of the movie was questioned. Audiences complained about the villain, played by Selvaraghavan, delivering a monologue explaining why he killed people and providing a bizarre justification for his actions. The film's makers edited out this scene and shortened the film by 10 minutes. "We have edited the climax of 'Aaryan' by 10 minutes, and it will not include Selvaraghavan's speech at the end. The new version is in theatres from Monday”, makers of the Aaryan said in a statement.

The edited film was re-released in theatres starting Monday. This scene will also be edited out of the Telugu version of the movie. While the Telugu version of the film was also scheduled to be released on October 31, along with the Tamil version, the film's makers postponed its release to November 7 to avoid clashes with Mass Jathara by Ravi Teja and Baahubali: The Epic by S.S. Rajamouli. No other changes have been made in the film, and the narrative, technical aspects, and casting are kept intact in the movie, apart from the shortening of the climax.

All about Aaryan

Aaryan is a socio-political action thriller produced by Vishnu Vishal under his banner Vishnu Vishal Studioz. Vishal has also acted in the film. Other actors in the film include Samyuktha Bhat and Shraddha Srinath. It is directed by Praveen K, and the music is composed by Ghibran. The film was released in theatres amid huge anticipation, but received mixed reviews from the audience.