Aryan Khan was unsure if he could direct The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan told him: 'Tu kitna hi bura karega'

Aryan Khan made a successful debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a web series that satirised the entertainment industry. Apart from being the show’s writer and creator, Aryan also directed all the episodes, to much critical acclaim. However, initially Aryan was apprehensive about turning director for the series, the filmmaker’s father, Shah Rukh Khan, has now revealed. Aryan Khan made his debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and it featured a cameo from Shah Rukh Khan.

Aryan was hesitant to direct The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Shah Rukh, who turned 60 on Sunday, held a meet and greet with his fans in Mumbai in the evening. At a special event, the actor interacted with over 300 of his diehard fans. During the interaction, a fan asked Shah Rukh how he advises Aryan now that he is in the same line of work as him. Shah Rukh first clarified that he only advises Aryan or daughter Suhana (also an actor), only if they ask, and never unsolicited.

He later specified the only piece of advice he gave him before the making of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. “He was not sure if he could direct or not, and whether they should hire some other director,” Shah Rukh said, adding, “But I feel that those who write and then direct themselves become better directors in a sense. So, I told him to follow his heart and direct it. Dekhenge kya hoga, kitna bura kar lega (We’ll see what happens. How bad can you do).”

Shah Rukh said that the advice, along with support from his core team, encouraged Aryan to direct the show himself. “When you give this kind of freedom to creative people, they do a better job than telling them what to do,” added the actor.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Aryan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood was co-created by him, Manav Chauhan and Bilal Siddiqui. The show stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, and Manoj Pahwa. It opened to largely positive reviews and record viewing numbers on Netflix in November.