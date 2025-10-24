Vishnu Vishal rues lack of recognition in Kollywood despite delivering hits; reveals 9 films dropped post Ratsasan

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal has been candid about the lack of support from actors and producers in Kollywood despite the success of his 2018 Ratsasan. While promoting his upcoming film Aaryan, Vishnu rued about the way he still has to struggle and is shortchanged in the industry, stating that it ‘pains’ him. Here’s what he said. Vishnu Vishal spoke about how despite delivering hits he's often shortchanged by Kollywood.

Vishnu Vishal reveals his struggles with producers

Vishnu said that he is not ‘happy’ with the lack of recognition in Kollywood, stating that he often has to work for years to get any project greenlit. “For Gatta Kusthi, we had six producers turn us down at the last minute. For Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, four producers changed, and for FIR: Faizal Ibrahim Raiz, we had three producers who backed out. Nine films that were committed to me post the success of Ratsasan were dropped.

The actor said that he had to turn producer as he had no choice but to, stating, “I was just trying to say that I don’t deserve all this as a person. It pains and saddens me. Even after giving hits like Gatta Kusthi and FIR, I had to wait three years for my next film. That’s why I started my own production house. Once I took over production, it just took me one year to release this movie and come back on screen.”

Reveals lack of support from actors too

Vishnu also claimed in the interaction that he isn’t complaining about anybody in particular. However, he does have a gripe with not just the producers but also other actors in the film industry. “I have noticed that when my films release and become a success, none of the actors I admire have called me even once to wish me in person,” he said, adding, “But when the film is successful, they will call my director and not speak to me at all. They will set up meetings with the director for their next film, but I won’t get a call. These things bother me.”

Vishnu debuted as an actor in 2009 with Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu and has produced some of his own films through the years. This year, he produced the rom-com Oho Enthan Baby under Vishnu Vishal Studioz with his cousin brother Rudra as the lead. Debutant Praveen K directed Aaryan, which Vishnu produced and is starring in. It will be released in theatres on October 31. He also has Irandu Vaanam, Mohandas and Gatta Kushti 2 lined up.