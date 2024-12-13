Aanchal Munjal talks about shooting Pushpa 2 The Rule with Allu Arjun: ‘His dedication is truly something else’

Aanchal Munjal, known for her roles in films such as We Are Family and Sei, apart from TV shows including Dhoom Machao Dhoom and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, ventured into Tollywood recently with Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. Talking with Hindustan Times, Aanchal says she feels ‘over the moon’ and ‘ecstatic’ with the kind of response her role in the film has gotten. (Also Read: Saurabh Sachdeva interview: ‘Allu Arjun and I chatted about Animal during Pushpa 2 The Rule shooting’) Aanchal Munjal starred alongside Allu Arjun and Saurabh Sachdeva in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

‘Being a part of Pushpa 2 was an honour’

Aanchal has been acting for years – she was a child actor before branching out to supporting roles. However, being featured opposite Saurabh Sachdeva in the film and featuring in scenes with the film’s lead, Allu Arjun, has resulted in her DM’s being flooded with praise, she says. “I don’t think there needs to be a reason to say yes to a film like Pushpa; the world knows it’s a huge franchise,” explains the actor when talking about why she said yes, adding, “Being a part of it was an honour.”

However, much like what Saurabh recently told Hindustan Times, Aanchal had more scenes in the film when she said yes to the project. “Unfortunately, people couldn’t see me in those scenes because they were quite fun to shoot,” she says. After a few seconds, she adds, “Honestly, I kind of saw it coming, because when we were shooting, I remember Sukumar sir saying the film was running longer than intended. I was prepared in case this happened.”

Ask her if she’s disappointed with the outcome then, and she’s quick to add, “I am focused on how much of an impact my scene had on the film; it’s a turning point in the story. So, I believe in looking on the brighter side of it. Even if I was initially disappointed that my dialogues have been cut, the response has been so overwhelming that I feel proud to be a part of this film. I just wanted to be a part of Pushpa 2, and I achieved that.”

‘Allu Arjun was in character on sets’

Despite it all, Aanchal says shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule is an experience she’ll cherish forever. “Saurabh is one of the best co-stars to have. People pay to learn acting from him, and I learned it all on set by working with him. Even between shots, he taught me a lot that I will never forget. He even sent me screenshots of people appreciating my performance,” she says.

As for Arjun, the actor calls him ‘extremely professional’ and ‘dedicated’. “The first two days, I wondered if he was arrogant because he didn’t speak to anyone,” recollects Aanchal, adding, “But soon, he warmed up. He is such a sweetheart, he’s quite humble actually. And I realised he wasn’t speaking to anyone because he's in character when he’s on set. His dedication is truly something else because you don’t see Allu Arjun; you only see Pushpa.”

‘I want to continue doing good work’

Aanchal worked down south for the first time in the 2018 Tamil film Sei, making Pushpa 2: The Rule her second film here and first in Telugu. “I felt like a kid in a candy store while working in Bollywood; it was my comfort zone. While there’s not been much difference between that and working in the South, I absolutely love how everyone is so respectful here,” she says.

She says she loved working here so much that she wants to sign more Telugu projects. “I’ve always wanted to be an actor and get people’s love. A cameo in Shanno Ki Shaadi (Divya Dutta's 2005 TV show) began it all for me, and I don’t feel like time has passed at all. I started out, not worrying if my role was big or small, and I feel the same today. I just want to continue doing good work that brings me more love,” she rounds off.