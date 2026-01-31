Aishwarya Rajesh recalls how she was almost exploited by photographer when young: ‘Wear lingerie, want to see your body’

Actor Aishwarya Rajesh recalled a harrowing experience she had with a photographer before she became a known face in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. On a podcast with Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, the actor spoke of when she was almost exploited and asked to wear lingerie during a photoshoot despite her young age. Aishwarya Rajesh said that she was so young when it happened that it left her confused.

Aishwarya Rajesh recalls almost being exploited by photographer Aishwarya said that this was from a time when she was ‘very young’ and before she had ventured into films. “I was called for a photoshoot, and I went with my brother. I will never forget this incident. He asked my brother to sit outside. Then, he gave me sexy lingerie and said, wear this, I want to see your body. I was so young it confused me,” said the actor.

She admitted that when the photographer and a few others present there tried to convince me, the actor almost thought this was something she needed to do. “Had they convinced me more, I would’ve worn it. But something in me made me want to tell them that I need my brother’s permission. Instead of telling my brother, I just left with him. It made me wonder how many young girls they’ve done this to; it shook me,” she said.

Aishwarya Rajesh’s career and life For the unversed, Aishwarya is the daughter of Telugu actor Rajesh and dancer Nagamani. She is the granddaughter of actor Amarnath and niece of actor Sri Lakshmi. Rajesh died when Aishwarya was very young, leaving Nagamani to look after their three sons and one daughter. The actor and her mother, however, experienced tragedy again when two of her brothers died when she was young, too.

Aishwarya grew up in Chennai and even played a child actor in the 1995 film Rambantu. However, she worked odd jobs before entering the film industry to make money. She claimed on the podcast that Rajesh lost all his money before his death by investing in film production. After debuting in the 2010 Tamil film Neethana Avan, Aishwarya tasted success with the 2015 film Kaaka Muttai.

In 2025, she starred in the Telugu film Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Tamil film Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga.