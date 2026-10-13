Akriti Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw are back together weeks after calling off their engagement; Actor says, ‘I was misguided’

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and actor Akriti Agarwal, who called off their engagement in September, six months after announcing it, have reportedly reconciled. Akriti had announced their separation in an Instagram post, saying they had mutually decided to part ways because they were facing different goals and circumstances. However, she has now revealed that the two have discussed their differences and decided to give their relationship another chance.

Akriti Agarwal reveals getting back together with Prithvi Shaw

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal patch up after calling off their engagement.

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On Monday, Akriti took to Instagram to share a post confirming that she and Prithvi were back together. The post read, "When I called off our engagement, I let the opinions of people close to me who seemed to know our relationship better than we did - influence how I saw my fiancé and our relationship. I feel I was misguided, and I made a decision without giving us the honest conversation we deserved."

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{{^usCountry}} She added, "I take responsibility for that decision and the hurt it caused. We have since spoken openly, understood each other and chosen to be together again. Together, we are enough for each other, and we don't need anyone else. This time, I want our future to be guided by our own understanding, trust and love. Please respect our decision as we begin again." About Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "I take responsibility for that decision and the hurt it caused. We have since spoken openly, understood each other and chosen to be together again. Together, we are enough for each other, and we don't need anyone else. This time, I want our future to be guided by our own understanding, trust and love. Please respect our decision as we begin again." About Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal {{/usCountry}}

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Prithvi is an Indian cricketer, while Akriti is an actor who appeared in the Telugu film Trimukha this year. Written and directed by Razesh Naidu, the film also featured Sunny Leone, Yogesh Kalle, Aditya Srivastav, Rajendran and Suman, among others.

Prithvi and Akriti announced their engagement in March 2026. The cricketer shared photographs from the ceremony on social media, captioning them, “From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She's my perfect innings!” The couple had made their relationship public ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Prithvi was also hoping to use the tournament to strengthen his chances of returning to the Indian team. However, he remained on the bench throughout the season.

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In July, a series of social media posts sparked speculation about a possible rift between the couple. Akriti shared cryptic messages, one of which appeared to allude to infidelity, although she did not name Prithvi.

“I got cheated so many times, yet I never said a word. Still can't believe that after taking one step ahead…” she wrote in one post. In another, she said, “Everything is true, every rumour is true. What you see on social media about him.”

Around the same time, Akriti reportedly deleted photographs of their engagement from her social media account and unfollowed Prithvi on Instagram, fuelling speculation about their relationship. She later clarified that the post was not about the cricketer.