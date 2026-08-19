Atlee pens love letter for The Odyssey; frustrated Allu Arjun fans spam for Raaka update: ‘Will Smith?’

Filmmaker Atlee took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday to post his review for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. He penned a review that’s nothing short of a love letter, a month after the film’s release. But all Allu Arjun’s fans wanted was an update on their upcoming film Raaka.

Atlee reviews The Odyssey, pens love letter

Allu Arjun and Atlee are working together in the sci-fi film Raaka.

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Atlee posted a picture of a Trojan horse with his review for The Odyssey written alongside it. “The Odyssey. An experience beyond cinema. There are films you watch. There are films you admire. And then, very rarely, there are films that completely take you somewhere else. The Odyssey did that to me,” he wrote, adding, “Nolan's Sir's narrative is astonishing. The imagery speaks its own language, the camera feels like another character telling the story, and Ludwig's music doesn't just accompany the film - it enters your pulse.”

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{{^usCountry}} “There is an adrenaline and an immersive force to the experience that I have rarely felt inside a theatre. But what stayed with me most was something very personal - while the audience in you completely surrenders to it, that is a true epic. That's exactly what The Odyssey was for me,” further wrote the filmmaker. He also urged fans to experience the film as it’s meant to be watched, on IMAX. “Let the film surround you. Let the film take over. Let it take you somewhere else. Some cinema is meant to be watched. Some cinema is meant to be lived.” Frustrated Allu Arjun fans spam for Raaka update {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There is an adrenaline and an immersive force to the experience that I have rarely felt inside a theatre. But what stayed with me most was something very personal - while the audience in you completely surrenders to it, that is a true epic. That's exactly what The Odyssey was for me,” further wrote the filmmaker. He also urged fans to experience the film as it’s meant to be watched, on IMAX. “Let the film surround you. Let the film take over. Let it take you somewhere else. Some cinema is meant to be watched. Some cinema is meant to be lived.” Frustrated Allu Arjun fans spam for Raaka update {{/usCountry}}

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As soon as Atlee posted the review, fans spammed his comment section for updates. “brooo update brooo waiting 2 years nuchi shoot chestunav I hope you estaru ani update plzz (You have been shooting since two years, hope you give an update soon),” wrote one frustrated Arjun fan. “kani le mellaga 2030 lo raaka ni release chey, em torture ra babu (Go ahead, release Raaka slowly in 2030, what is this torture?)” wrote another.

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“Raaka update ivvu anthe, cinema chusa ani update isthavu enti ra (We’re asking for Raaka update and you’re updating about films you watched),” read one comment. The last few hours have seen a rumour that Hollywood actor-singer Will Smith was roped in for a role. So numerous comments were about asking if it was true, with comments such as, “Will Smith?” and “Will Smith unnada leda ra (Is Will Smith there or not?)”

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Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay fans seem to have hope that he will return to cinema someday. “We want same kind of film from you for our Dearest Anna @actorvijay. If possible in future do it without second thought na, please,” commented one fan.

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Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. The film starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone is slated for release in 2027. Sai Abhyankkar is composing the music. Arjun’s first look from the film was released in April on his birthday.