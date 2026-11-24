It might have been four years since SS Rajamouli’s last film, RRR, hit screens, but the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer continues to be part of the cultural zeitgeist. Recently, BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung, who professionally goes by V, spoke about having memorised the film's choreography. Fans even dug out a video of him and band member Jeon Jung-kook, who professionally goes by Jung Kook, pulling off the Naatu Naatu hookstep during the Arirang tour.
V on his love for Indian movies
During a Weverse session with Indian fans on Monday, V spoke about his fondness for Indian movies. When a fan asked, “Taehyung, do you like watching Indian movies?” he replied, “I watch a lot of Indian movies; there's a dance that I like too.” When another fan asked, “Taehyung, which is your fav indian movie?” he replied, “It’s hard to tell. I like 3 idiots, Dangal, and I've memorised all the dance choreo of RRR. There are more (movies), but I don't remember them.” In 2023, during a Weverse Live, Jung Kook played Naatu Naatu while sharing songs with fans and lip-synced to it. In other instances, he also briefly hummed the song during live sessions.
Team RRR thanks V, Jung Kook for the love
Soon, videos of V and Jung Kook dancing on stage during the Arirang tour and doing the Naatu Naatu hookstep surfaced. Team RRR was thrilled to see the resurfaced clip and the love for Naatu Naatu. Posting a video on their social media accounts, the team wrote, “ForeveRRR!! The #NaatuNaatu fever never stops! Thank you #Taehyung and #Jungkook, for the love. #RRRMovie @thv @mnijungkook.” Thrilled fans left comments under the post like, “My two worlds collided again,” and “My RRR heart and BTS heart.”{{/usCountry}}
Soon, videos of V and Jung Kook dancing on stage during the Arirang tour and doing the Naatu Naatu hookstep surfaced. Team RRR was thrilled to see the resurfaced clip and the love for Naatu Naatu. Posting a video on their social media accounts, the team wrote, “ForeveRRR!! The #NaatuNaatu fever never stops! Thank you #Taehyung and #Jungkook, for the love. #RRRMovie @thv @mnijungkook.” Thrilled fans left comments under the post like, “My two worlds collided again,” and “My RRR heart and BTS heart.”{{/usCountry}}
About the RRR song Naatu Naatu
Composed by MM Keeravani with lyrics by Chandrabose and vocals by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava for RRR, Naatu Naatu is the first Indian and first Asian song to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song, and also the first Indian song to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. It also won a Critics' Choice Award. The song, featuring the film’s leads, Jr NTR and Ram, sees their characters Komaram Bheem and Sitarama Raju challenge the Britishers to a dance-off at a party. Prem Rakshith's hookstep went viral even before the film's release, and the song won accolades.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
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