‘Peddi is more exciting than Rangasthalam, RRR’: Ram Charan makes big claim about film with Janhvi Kapoor

Two of Ram Charan's films, Rangasthalam and RRR, changed the trajectory of his career. Sukumar and SS Rajamouli's films proved that he was a performer and not just a star. And now, the actor has made big claims about his upcoming film Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, that have gotten fans excited. (Also Read: Dil Raju clarifies, Shirish apologises for saying Ram Charan didn't call after Game Changer box office debacle) Ram Charan plays a cricketer in Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi; a film he states he's most excited about.

Ram Charan about Peddi

In May this year, Ram Charan was in London, UK, for the unveiling of his Madame Tussauds wax statue. The same day, he attended a fan meet after the unveiling, and a video of his speech has now surfaced on social media. In the video, Ram calls Peddi the most ‘exciting’ project he’s done, claiming that it’s better than Rangasthalam and RRR. He said, “I hope everyone liked the Peddi glimpse. I think it’s one of the most riveting scripts I’ve done. Probably, it’s more exciting than Rangasthalam and RRR. I don’t say this for every film I do. So, you note this down today.”

About Peddi

Peddi is a rustic sports drama directed by Buchi, who debuted in Tollywood with the hit film Uppena. Uppena explored a tale of caste disparity and love and starred Ram’s cousin Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty. Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. AR Rahman is composing music for the film, which is slated for release on 27 March 2026. The film officially went on floors in 2024.

The first glimpse of Peddi was released in April this year. The glimpse shows Ram stepping onto dusty ground as people cheer for him. He smokes a beedi and talks about how he has only one life to live and wants to make the most of it. “Edaina ee nela mida unnapude seseyala (I must do whatever I want as long as I'm alive),” he says. It doesn't reveal much, but it ends with Ram playing cricket and hitting it out of the park.

Ram has also said yes to a film by Sukumar, their second after Rangasthalam. It has yet to go on floors.