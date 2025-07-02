Dil Raju clarifies, Shirish apologises for saying Ram Charan didn't call after Game Changer box office debacle

It might have been six months since Shankar’s Ram Charan, SJ Suryah and Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer hit screens and tanked, but it’s all anyone can talk about now. Producers Dil Raju and Shirish are now facing flak from Mega fans for some comments made by the latter in a recent interview. They both offered clarifications. (Also Read: Producer Shirish says he thought their ‘lives were over’ after Ram Charan's Game Changer failure; no one offered help) Ram Charan in a still from Shankar's political drama Game Changer.

Shirish apologises to Mega fans

In an interview with Great Andhra, Shirish mentioned that he thought their ‘lives were over’ after Game Changer, thankful that Venkatesh-starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam saved the day. He also mentioned in the interview that neither Shankar nor Ram called them after the film failed at the box office. Chiranjeevi and Ram’s fans were miffed at the suggestion that the actor had to call the producers.

In a statement to the press, Shirish apologised and called it all a ‘misunderstanding.’ He wrote in Telugu, “It is known that the words I spoke in an interview led to a misunderstanding on social media, and Mega fans were hurt by it. Global Star Ram Charan gave us his full time and support for the film Game Changer. We have had a close relationship with Megastar Chiranjeevi garu's family for many years. We do not speak in a way that would harm the reputation of Chiranjeevi garu, Ram Charan garu, and other Mega heroes. If my words have hurt anyone's feelings... please forgive me.”

Dil Raju defends, clarifies Shirish’s statement

Shirish’s brother Dil Raju defended him in an interview with 10 TV, also claiming that it was nothing more than a misunderstanding. He also stated that he was more involved in the making of Game Changer, while Shirish took care of Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Raju stated that he never pointed at Charan, pointing out that Indian 2 and ‘lacking wavelength’ with Shankar caused insignificant delays.

“Charan waited patiently through it all. But when Sankranthiki Vasthunam was a hit, I’m sure he must have felt bad. He chose not to do other films out of respect for Shankar, no matter how much time it took. Shirish gave an interview for the first time recently; he usually doesn’t speak much. He got emotional about Sankranthiki Vasthunam and said it only in that context. Because we would’ve suffered if not for the film. But his intention wasn’t wrong. Shirish is close to Charan. He doesn’t have experience with the media, which is why the mistake happened,” claimed Raju.

Game Changer was mounted on a massive budget and was released this Sankranthi along with Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam. According to Sacnilk, Game Changer collected ₹186.25 crore worldwide, while Sankranthiki Vasthunam made ₹255.2 crore, despite being made on a smaller budget. Daaku Maharaaj also collected ₹125.8 crore and became Balakrishna’s second-highest-grossing film after Akhanda.