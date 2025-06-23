Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi call Rashmika Mandanna their crush, compare her performance in Kuberaa to Sridevi. Watch

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in praise for her performance in the film Kuberaa. During the success party of the film, Nagarjuna also lauded her performance, and he, along with superstar Chiranjeevi—who was a guest at the event—called her their crush. Rashmika Mandanna couldn't believe Nagarjuna's praise for her at Kuberaa success event.

Nagarjuna heaps praise on Rashmika Mandanna

On Sunday, during the success event of Kuberaa in Hyderabad, Nagarjuna praised Rashmika and said, “Watching Rashmika on screen made me think of Sridevi Garu from Kshana Kshanam. Really, so many frames and so well.” Nagarjuna further said that Rashmika looked beautiful in the film and added, “I mean it's no wonder that Pushpa has earned her the nickname National Crush. Because of this movie, she is, in fact, now Nag's crush also. I loved you. You look amazing in the movie. We all love you.”

Chiranjeevi, who was a special guest at the event, also added, “Nag, you quoted my dialogue. In addition to being your crush, Rashmika is also my crush.” This left Rashmika blushing on stage.

Earlier, during a promotional event for Kuberaa, Nagarjuna had praised Rashmika’s back-to-back hits and said, “This girl, you know, this girl is one powerhouse of talent! I mean, if you see her filmography in the last three years, just outstanding. None of us are 2000–3000 crore actors, guys. This is the one. This is the one who beat all of us!”

About Kuberaa

The crime drama, directed by Sekhar Kammula, stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil. The film tells the story of a beggar who becomes embroiled in a larger conspiracy after trusting a former CBI officer working for a corrupt CEO. The film has crossed the ₹50 crore mark in just two days and continues to run successfully at the box office, earning praise for Dhanush and Rashmika’s performances.