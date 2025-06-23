Kuberaa makers rope in Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi for a big-budget venture

Tamil-Telugu bilingual Kuberaa, which has Dhanush and Nagarjuna in the lead, has already emerged a hit over the weekend. The film, which hit theatres on June 20, has already crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the box office. Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi graced the film’s success celebrations on Sunday and praised the team for their effort. Chiranjeevi recollected how he felt after attending a film festival in Goa.

Chiranjeevi to work with Kuberaa makers

During his speech at the event, the megastar lauded how the third-generation producers from the Narang family are making a name for themselves. Kuberaa’s producer, Sunil Narang, is the son of producer and noted Nizam distributor Narayan Das Narang. Now, the third-generation member from the family, Janhvi Narang, has also joined the list and is all set to carry their legacy forward.

Chiranjeevi revealed that Janhvi is the latest producer in town and stated that he has okayed a project with her, on stage. During the release of Kuberaa, the makers met Chiranjeevi, and reports surfaced that the team is planning their next with him.

The actor also lauded the performance of Dhanush in the movie, saying that he was “blown away” by the Thiruchitrambalam star. “I am sure he will bag yet another National Award for his performance in Kuberaa,” said the veteran superstar, adding that Nagarjuna has set the path for other senior actors to take inspiration from.

Sekhar Kammula to team up again with Kuberaa producers

The makers of Kuberaa are also teaming with Kuberaa director Sekhar Kammula and have locked him for yet another big project under their banner. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is now busy shooting for his latest film under the direction of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam fame, Anil Ravipudi. The movie has Nayanthara as the female lead. Once he is done with this film, he will start with Sunil Narang's next.

Kuberaa is about a rich businessman (Nagarjuna) using a beggar, played by Dhanush, for his illegal activities. The film has opened to largely positive reviews.