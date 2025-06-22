Kuberaa box office collection day 3: Dhanush film beats Veera Dheera Sooran lifetime haul in 1st weekend

Kuberaa box office collection day 3: Sekhar Kammula’s Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh-starrer Kuberaa received good reviews upon release and has performed well at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹47 crore net in India in its first weekend. (Also Read: Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sustains edge over Sitaare Zameen Par at ₹51 crore) Kuberaa box office collection day 3: Dhanush in a still from the Sekhar Kammula film.

Kuberaa box office collection

According to the trade website, Kuberaa made ₹15.75 crore net in India on its first Sunday, taking the total collection to ₹47 crore in three days. The film opened with a strong ₹14.75 crore collection and witnessed an 11.86% hike on Saturday, collecting ₹16.5 crore.

The three-day haul of Kuberaa shows that it has officially beaten the lifetime collection of Vikram’s latest release, Veera Dheera Sooran. That film had collected ₹40.75 crore net in India in its lifetime. Kuberaa has been performing better in the Telugu version than the Tamil, and it remains to be seen if it beats the collections of films like Daaku Maharaaj, HIT: The Third Case and Good Bad Ugly.

About Kuberaa

Kuberaa tells the story of a beggar who finds himself part of a bigger conspiracy when he trusts a former CBI officer working for a greedy CEO. Dhanush and Rashmika received praise for their performances in the film. At the success meet held in Hyderabad on Sunday evening, music composer Devi Sri Prasad hoped that Dhanush would get a National Award for his role in the film.

He said, “I know you’ve gotten National Awards before, but I wish and pray you get one more. Most of the time when I wished and prayed, it happened. Even when I wished so dearly for my friend and my brother Allu Arjun for Pushpa…I’m the first one who said he should, and he will win a National Award for Pushpa. He won it. Now I wish that for Kuberaa, you should, you must, and you will win for your fantastic performance.”