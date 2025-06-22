Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Kuberaa box office collection day 3: Dhanush film beats Veera Dheera Sooran lifetime haul in 1st weekend

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 22, 2025 10:09 PM IST

Kuberaa box office collection day 3: Sekhar Kammula's film starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna had a decent first weekend.

Kuberaa box office collection day 3: Sekhar Kammula’s Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh-starrer Kuberaa received good reviews upon release and has performed well at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film collected 47 crore net in India in its first weekend. (Also Read: Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sustains edge over Sitaare Zameen Par at 51 crore)

Kuberaa box office collection day 3: Dhanush in a still from the Sekhar Kammula film.
Kuberaa box office collection day 3: Dhanush in a still from the Sekhar Kammula film.

Kuberaa box office collection

According to the trade website, Kuberaa made 15.75 crore net in India on its first Sunday, taking the total collection to 47 crore in three days. The film opened with a strong 14.75 crore collection and witnessed an 11.86% hike on Saturday, collecting 16.5 crore. 

The three-day haul of Kuberaa shows that it has officially beaten the lifetime collection of Vikram’s latest release, Veera Dheera Sooran. That film had collected 40.75 crore net in India in its lifetime. Kuberaa has been performing better in the Telugu version than the Tamil, and it remains to be seen if it beats the collections of films like Daaku Maharaaj, HIT: The Third Case and Good Bad Ugly.

About Kuberaa 

Kuberaa tells the story of a beggar who finds himself part of a bigger conspiracy when he trusts a former CBI officer working for a greedy CEO. Dhanush and Rashmika received praise for their performances in the film. At the success meet held in Hyderabad on Sunday evening, music composer Devi Sri Prasad hoped that Dhanush would get a National Award for his role in the film.

He said, “I know you’ve gotten National Awards before, but I wish and pray you get one more. Most of the time when I wished and prayed, it happened. Even when I wished so dearly for my friend and my brother Allu Arjun for Pushpa…I’m the first one who said he should, and he will win a National Award for Pushpa. He won it. Now I wish that for Kuberaa, you should, you must, and you will win for your fantastic performance.” 

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Kuberaa box office collection day 3: Dhanush film beats Veera Dheera Sooran lifetime haul in 1st weekend
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On