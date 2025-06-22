Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sustains edge over Sitaare Zameen Par at 51 crore

Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 2: Sekhar Kammula’s Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh-starrer Kuberaa was released in theatres this Friday. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹51.70 crore worldwide, maintaining its edge over Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par. (Also Read: Kuberaa box office collection day 2: Dhanush and Nagarjuna film beats Retro, earns over ₹30 crore) Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 2: Dhanush in a still from the Sekhar Kammula film.

Kuberaa worldwide box office collection

According to the trade website, Kuberaa brought in ₹31.25 crore net and ₹36.70 crore gross in India in two days of release. Adding the ₹15 crore it brought in from overseas, the film now has a ₹51.70 crore worldwide collection.

While Kuberaa had an edge over Aamir’s Sitaare Zameen Par on opening day, bringing in ₹27.50 crore worldwide versus the Hindi film’s ₹20 crore, it looks like they’re on almost even ground now. Kuberaa still has an edge, but only by a thin margin, as Sitaare Zameen Par brought in ₹50 crore in two days.

Day Kuberaa Sitaare Zameen Par Day 1 ₹ 27.50 crore ₹ 20 crore Day 2 ₹ 51.70 crore ₹ 50 crore Prev Next

It remains to be seen which film will perform better by the time the weekend ends, as both films received positive reviews. Kuberaa is performing better in Telugu than in Tamil and other dubbed languages, registering a 66.19% occupancy in Telugu on Sunday.

About Kuberaa

Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa tells the story of a beggar named Deva (Dhanush), a former CBI officer named Deepak Tej (Nagarjuna) who gives in to corruption, a woman stranded in Mumbai called Sameera (Rashmika), and a greedy CEO, Neeraj Mitra (Jim).

While talking at Kuberaa’s pre-release event, Dhanush recalled shooting a scene at a Mumbai dumpyard for hours and said, “To see another part of the world, a sight which you're not exposed to... You're always in your comfort zone, like you do only what's convenient, you're protected. I come from very humble, rooted beginnings.” He added, “Today, I'm here by God's grace. I've seen that, and to go back there to see that world again, it was very enlightening and nostalgic. I'm very thankful to this film for so many reasons, but it takes me back to my childhood as well as one of them.”