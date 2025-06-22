Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sustains edge over Sitaare Zameen Par at 51 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 22, 2025 03:33 PM IST

Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 2: Sekhar Kammula's Dhanush-starrer maintains the edge it has over Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par by thin margin. 

Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 2: Sekhar Kammula’s Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh-starrer Kuberaa was released in theatres this Friday. According to Sacnilk, the film collected 51.70 crore worldwide, maintaining its edge over Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par. (Also Read: Kuberaa box office collection day 2: Dhanush and Nagarjuna film beats Retro, earns over 30 crore)

Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 2: Dhanush in a still from the Sekhar Kammula film.
Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 2: Dhanush in a still from the Sekhar Kammula film.

Kuberaa worldwide box office collection

According to the trade website, Kuberaa brought in 31.25 crore net and 36.70 crore gross in India in two days of release. Adding the 15 crore it brought in from overseas, the film now has a 51.70 crore worldwide collection.

While Kuberaa had an edge over Aamir’s Sitaare Zameen Par on opening day, bringing in 27.50 crore worldwide versus the Hindi film’s 20 crore, it looks like they’re on almost even ground now. Kuberaa still has an edge, but only by a thin margin, as Sitaare Zameen Par brought in 50 crore in two days.

DayKuberaaSitaare Zameen Par
Day 1 27.50 crore  20 crore 
Day 2 51.70 crore  50 crore 

It remains to be seen which film will perform better by the time the weekend ends, as both films received positive reviews. Kuberaa is performing better in Telugu than in Tamil and other dubbed languages, registering a 66.19% occupancy in Telugu on Sunday.

About Kuberaa

Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa tells the story of a beggar named Deva (Dhanush), a former CBI officer named Deepak Tej (Nagarjuna) who gives in to corruption, a woman stranded in Mumbai called Sameera (Rashmika), and a greedy CEO, Neeraj Mitra (Jim).

While talking at Kuberaa’s pre-release event, Dhanush recalled shooting a scene at a Mumbai dumpyard for hours and said, “To see another part of the world, a sight which you're not exposed to... You're always in your comfort zone, like you do only what's convenient, you're protected. I come from very humble, rooted beginnings.” He added, “Today, I'm here by God's grace. I've seen that, and to go back there to see that world again, it was very enlightening and nostalgic. I'm very thankful to this film for so many reasons, but it takes me back to my childhood as well as one of them.”

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Kuberaa worldwide box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sustains edge over Sitaare Zameen Par at 51 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On