Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan film hits 50 crore mark; beats Emergency lifetime

Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office collection day 2:RS Prasanna’s Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par was released in theatres this Friday. According to Sacnilk, the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par hit the sweet spot by collecting ₹50 crore worldwide in just two days. (Also Read: Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's film makes massive recovery on Saturday, 2x Friday's haul) Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan headlines the spiritual sequel for Taare Zameen Par.

Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office

According to the trade website, Sitaare Zameen Par has earned ₹30.90 crore net and ₹37 crore gross in India. Adding the ₹13 crore it collected overseas, the film has earned ₹50 crore worldwide in two days. The film saw an 88.79 % jump in collections on Saturday, after a ₹10.7 crore net opening in India. It is also expected to perform well on Sunday.

Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office Amount Day 1 ₹ 20 crore Day 2 ₹ 50 crore

Sitaare Zameen Par has officially beaten Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency’s lifetime collections, which stand at ₹23.75 crore. The film will also beat Shahid Kapoor’s Deva lifetime collections, which stand at ₹55.8 crore, over the weekend. The sports comedy is performing well, as for context, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 had made ₹30 crore worldwide in two days.

Riteish Deshmukh congratulates ‘baiko’ Genelia

On Sunday, Riteish congratulated his wife, Genelia, for the success of Sitaare Zameen Par by posting a sweet family picture with their sons Riaan and Rahyl. He wrote, “Waking up smiling to great reviews and box office collections of #sitaarezameenpar ….. happy & a proud husband….. congratulations Baiko @geneliad.”

She responded and wrote, “All mine N when I say I totally lucked out having you @riteishd – I totally and completely mean it.” Suniel Shetty commented under the post with a red heart emoji while Bhagyashree wrote, “What a beautiful pic. God bless you all.”

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, and Aayush Bhansali made their debut in the film. Sitaare Zameen Par tells the story of a disgraced basketball coach mandated by the court to teach the sport to neurodivergent individuals.