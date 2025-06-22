Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan film hits 50 crore mark; beats Emergency lifetime

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 22, 2025 02:49 PM IST

Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office collection day 2: RS Prasanna's Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh saw a jump in collections during weekend. 

Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office collection day 2:RS Prasanna’s Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par was released in theatres this Friday. According to Sacnilk, the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par hit the sweet spot by collecting 50 crore worldwide in just two days. (Also Read: Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's film makes massive recovery on Saturday, 2x Friday's haul)

Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan headlines the spiritual sequel for Taare Zameen Par.
Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan headlines the spiritual sequel for Taare Zameen Par.

Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office

According to the trade website, Sitaare Zameen Par has earned 30.90 crore net and 37 crore gross in India. Adding the 13 crore it collected overseas, the film has earned 50 crore worldwide in two days. The film saw an 88.79 % jump in collections on Saturday, after a 10.7 crore net opening in India. It is also expected to perform well on Sunday.

Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box officeAmount
Day 1 20 crore
Day 2 50 crore

Sitaare Zameen Par has officially beaten Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency’s lifetime collections, which stand at 23.75 crore. The film will also beat Shahid Kapoor’s Deva lifetime collections, which stand at 55.8 crore, over the weekend. The sports comedy is performing well, as for context, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 had made 30 crore worldwide in two days.

Riteish Deshmukh congratulates ‘baiko’ Genelia

On Sunday, Riteish congratulated his wife, Genelia, for the success of Sitaare Zameen Par by posting a sweet family picture with their sons Riaan and Rahyl. He wrote, “Waking up smiling to great reviews and box office collections of #sitaarezameenpar ….. happy & a proud husband….. congratulations Baiko @geneliad.”

She responded and wrote, “All mine N when I say I totally lucked out having you @riteishd – I totally and completely mean it.” Suniel Shetty commented under the post with a red heart emoji while Bhagyashree wrote, “What a beautiful pic. God bless you all.”

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, and Aayush Bhansali made their debut in the film. Sitaare Zameen Par tells the story of a disgraced basketball coach mandated by the court to teach the sport to neurodivergent individuals.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan film hits 50 crore mark; beats Emergency lifetime
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On