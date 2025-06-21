Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 2 (updated live): Aamir Khan film shows improvement; collects over 25 cr

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 2 (updated live): RS Prasanna’s Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par was released in theatres this Friday. According to Sacnilk, the film that is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 sleeper hit Taare Zameen Par has collected ₹25.01 crore net at the box office in India, as of 8 pm. (Also Read: Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film beats Kesari Chapter 2, falls behind Sikandar) Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 2 (updated live): Aamir Khan's spiritual sequel has picked up business on Saturday.(PTI)

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection at 8 pm

As per the trade website, Sitaare Zameen Par is performing better on Saturday than Friday, bringing in ₹14.31 crore net in India so far. This takes its total collection to ₹25.01 crore net in India, as of 8 pm. The film brought in ₹10.7 crore net in India on Friday and seems to show improvement. Given the good reviews the film has gotten, it remains to be seen how much the film will bring in on Sunday and collectively in its first weekend. For comparison, Aamir’s last film, Laal Singh Chaddha, has brought in ₹18.96 crore net in India in two days.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par tells the story of a disgraced basketball coach called Gulshan (Aamir), who is mandated by the court to teach the sport to a group of neurodivergent individuals after a DUI. The film shows how, while initially sceptical and offensive, these individuals bring about a change in him. Genelia plays Sunita, his wife in the film.

Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, and Aayush Bhansali made their debut in the film. The ensemble cast also includes Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala, and Ankita Sehgal.

Hindustan Times’ review of the film reads, “Aamir is good at comedy, and here too he’s back to that genre. He’s at ease with his co-stars here, and the comfort translates”