Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film beats Kesari Chapter 2, falls behind Sikandar

Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office collection day 1: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan made his return to the screen after three years with Sitaare Zameen Par, following the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. Despite receiving positive reviews from audiences, the film had a slow start at the box office. It has surpassed the collection of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 but still trails behind Salman Khan’s Sikandar. (Also Read: Salman Khan jokes Aamir Khan first offered Sitaare Zameen Par to him: ‘Tab iska paperwork pe kaam chal raha tha’) Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par takes a slow start at the box office.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office report

According to Sacnilk, Aamir’s film earned ₹10.7 crore on day one of its release at the domestic box office. With ₹12.85 crore India gross and ₹7.15 crore overseas collection, the film’s total worldwide collection now stands at ₹20 crore. The numbers are slightly underwhelming for an Aamir Khan film, especially considering his last release Laal Singh Chaddha, which failed commercially, still opened to ₹11.70 crore in India and ₹23.85 crore worldwide.

However, the film has managed to surpass the day one haul of Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday’s film Kesari Chapter 2, which collected ₹15 crore worldwide. Yet, it fell behind Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 ( ₹25.70 crore) and Salman Khan’s Sikandar ( ₹26 crore). The film is expected to see a jump in numbers owing to the positive audience response.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

The sports comedy-drama is a spiritual sequel to Aamir’s 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film stars Aamir as a basketball coach who is tasked with training a team of neurodivergent people for a tournament. The film also features Genelia D’Souza.

The film introduces 10 debutant actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, and Aayush Bhansali. The ensemble cast also includes Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala, and Ankita Sehgal.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times’ review of Sitaare Zameen Par reads, “The first half is slow and tests your patience. Aamir being angry with his new role, getting to know his special team, then struggling in his marriage with Sunita (Genelia Deshmukh) — there’s a lot that eats up screen time and feels like lazy writing. There’s the occasional laugh — pretty much what one saw in the trailer. The intermission point too isn’t on a high. You settle into your seats after this, ready for a yawn-fest. But this is exactly when Sitaare Zameen Par miraculously finds its groove.”