Salman Khan jokes Aamir Khan first offered Sitaare Zameen Par to him: ‘Tab iska paperwork pe kaam chal raha tha’

Superstar Salman Khan stole the show at the Sitaare Zameen Par premiere in Mumbai with his wit and humour. There to support his good friend Aamir Khan, Salman jokingly claimed that Aamir had actually offered him the film's script before opting to do it himself. Also read: Aamir Khan holds hands of girlfriend Gauri Spratt and son Azad Rao Khan as they arrive for Sitaare Zameen Par screening Salman was in good mood, and playfully teased Aamir as they posed for photographers at the premiere.

Salman attends the screening

The premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai on Thursday was a star-studded affair, with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan turning up to support their friend Aamir. Salman was in a good mood and playfully teased Aamir as they posed for photographers at the premiere.

Speaking to the photographers at the red carpet, Salman, with a straight face and a cheeky smile, said, “Isne story nahi bataayi na picture ki? Isne mere ko bulaya tha ye subject dekhne ke liye… main chala gaya mujhe bahut achi lagi picture… maine haan bhi keh di… mere ko phone aata hai ki, ‘main kar raha hu picture (He didn’t tell you the story behind the film? He had invited me to see this subject... I went and I really loved the film... I even said yes... then I get a call saying 'I'm making the film).”

He jokingly added, “Maine itni tareef kari thi picture ki ki Aamir bola, ‘main phaad dunga iss picture mein’... it's outstanding (I praised the film so much that Aamir decided to do the film)”.

Taking a fun jab at Aamir’s personal life, Salman added, “Isne bhi bola mere ko bhi ye picture bahut achi lagi par uss waqt ye kaam nahi kar raha tha, uss waqt thoda sa load tha… scripting… paperwork pe kaam chal raha tha iska uss waqt (He also said that he liked the film a lot too, but at that time, he wasn't working on it, there was a bit of a load on him... the scripting and paperwork were in progress at that time)."

Salman appeared to be referencing the paperwork during Aamir's divorce from Kiran Rao. The comment made everyone chuckle.

Salman further recalled, “Toh maine bola bahut achi picture hai mere ko karna hai toh mujhe iska phone aata hai ki… Also, isne mujhe bola tha ki main pehle kar chuka hu (So I said it's a great film, and if I want to do it, I get a call saying... he told me that he has already done it before)”.

Aamir was being a sport, and jumped in with a laugh, saying, “Aisa ho sakta ki wo haan bole aur main beech mein aaun? (Can it happen that he agrees and I end up being part of it?)"

The banter and camaraderie between the two stars completely stole the show. At the premiere, Salman opted for an all-black look.

More about Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir’s comedy-drama Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual sequel to Aamir's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. The film is directed by RS Prasanna, who is best known for directing Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Apart from Aamir, the film also stars Genelia D'Souza in the lead role alongside ten debutant actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

A remake of the Spanish film Campeones and tells the story of a basketball coach who is forced to train a team of differently abled children for a tournament. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on June 20.