Genelia D'Souza works for '10 hours a day', says it's not impossible even as Deepika Padukone demands 8-hour shifts

Actor Genelia D'Souza has spoken about long working hours and how she balances her personal and professional life. Speaking with Zoom, Genelia said that she works 10 hours a day, adding it's "tough but not impossible." Her comment comes after actor Deepika Padukone reportedly exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit over the latter's refusal to accept an 8-hour shift, which sparked a debate about work-life balance for actors. (Also Read | Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga slam Deepika Padukone for ‘ousting’ his Spirit script, putting down ‘younger’ Triptii Dimri?) Genelia D'Souza and Deepika Padukone have different opinions about working hours.

Genelia D'Souza says it's not impossible to work for 10 hours

Genelia said that while working, the film's director has also extended the shoot to 12 hours, which she thinks is "fair". She said, "It is tough but it is not impossible. I do work for 10 hours a day and there are days when the director asks to extend it to 11 or 12 hours. I think it's fair but we just need time to make those adjustments. When you have a day or two where you have to overdo, it's also an understanding and a process that needs to be done."

What was Deepika's reported shift demand, exit from Vanga's Spirit

After Deepika stepped away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, reports emerged that he rejected some of her demands, including an 8-hour shift, a share in the film’s profits, and not speaking her dialogue in Telugu. Many celebrities, including Mani Ratnam, Ajay Devgn and Neha Dhupia, extended their support to the actor. Later, Triptii Dimri was chosen to replace Deepika, who recently joined Atlee's Telugu film alongside Allu Arjun.

About Genelia's upcoming film

Fans will see Genelia next in Aamir Khan's upcoming sports comedy-drama Sitaare Zameen Par. Aamir Khan Productions presents ten debutants—Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar—in Sitaare Zameen Par. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film is set to release exclusively in theatres on June 20.