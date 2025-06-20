Sekhar Kammula’s Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh-starrer Kuberaa was released in theatres this Friday. Dhanush and his son Linga watched the film on the first day, first show, at Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai with Sekhar and fans. (Also Read: Kuberaa Twitter reviews: Dhanush delivers ‘god-level’ performance in ‘rare gem’ by Sekhar Kammula) Linga looked excited as he watched Kuberaa with his dad Dhanush.

Dhanush, Linga watch Kuberaa

Pictures and videos of Dhanush, Linga and Sekhar soon found their way online on Friday morning. One picture shows Linga wearing a Kuberaa t-shirt and excitedly recording on his phone as his father looks emotional at the response the film has gotten.

One video shows Dhanush looking overwhelmed as fans scream for him and scale the walls to catch a glimpse of him and shake his hand. His security can be seen trying to control the crowd and asking people to get down.

Another video posted by the film’s team shows him folding his hands in gratitude, and Sekhar thanking fans with a wide smile. The huge crowd even turned towards Dhanush and cheered after the show, while Linga looked proud of his dad.

For the unversed, Dhanush married Rajinikanth’s elder daughter Aishwarya in 2004. Their sons, Yatra and Linga, were born in 2006 and 2010. The couple announced their separation in 2022, and their divorce was finalised in 2024.

About Kuberaa

Kuberaa is a crime drama directed by Sekhar, who co-wrote the screenplay with Chaithanya Pingali. Produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations, it was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil. Agoram Panneerselvam wrote the Tamil dialogues.

Dhanush plays a beggar called Deva in Kuberaa, Nagarjuna plays a disgraced CBI officer called Deepak, and Jim plays a greedy businessman called Neeraj, while Rashmika plays Sameera. The film opened to good reviews from the audience, with many on social media praising Dhanush’s performance. While Sekhar received praise for the overall story, many believed the film could’ve been trimmed.