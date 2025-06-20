Kuberaa Twitter reviews: Dhanush delivers ‘god-level’ performance in ‘rare gem’ by Sekhar Kammula

Kuberaa Twitter reviews: Sekhar Kammula’s Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh-starrer Kuberaa was released in theatres this Friday. The crime drama, shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil, opened to a good response from the audience, with X (formerly Twitter) users calling this Dhanush’s best performance and the film a ‘rare gem’. (Also Read: Kuberaa: Dhanush reveals he begged on the streets of Tirupati in character for the Sekhar Kammula film) Kuberaa Twitter reviews: Dhanush in a still from the Sekhar Kammula film.

Dhanush’s performance gets a big thumbs-up

Most of the audience reviews posted online call Dhanush’s performance in Kuberaa his career best. One fan wrote on X, “Only a very few actors on earth can pull off what @dhanushkraja has pulled off! To convince with getup is one thing , convincing with a completely different getup with the same mannerism is just god level acting!”

Another called it an award-worthy performance, calling Kuberaa one of the best films of the year, “One of the best films of 2025 easily. what a writing & direction man #ShekharKammula. he knows only one guy can pull of such a character in indian cinema and #Dhanush gave an award worthy performance. #nagarjuna sir was good,as whole a good emotional drama.”

One X user thought this was both Dhanush and Rashmika’s best performance, “The lead pair @iamRashmika and @dhanushkraja. They outdid themselves in #Kuberaa. #Kuberaa is by far the best performance by #RashmikaMandanna and her streak of terrific performances continues. #Dhanush is terrific and it’s one of his alltime bests.”

Sehkhar Kammula’s film one of the best of the year

One person called Kuberaa a rare gem, writing that it kept them engaged despite the 3-hour runtime, “Crafting a gripping 3-hour-10-minute narrative without relying on typical commercial formulas like forced comedy, item songs, or over-the-top heroism is a bold move, but director kamula sir masterfully navigates this challenge. Rare gem in tollywood #Kuberaa.”

One fan from Tamil Nadu was surprised how a ‘random director’ could give Dhanush his best, “Can’t believe this random director out of nowhere gave best performance of Dhanush and biggest blockbuster in Dhanush career #Kuberaa #ShekharKammula.”

Another described what they liked about the film, “This entry scene hits, and you know it’s something special. This is the Dhanush & Nagarjuna Show. #Kuberaa explores the class divide with quiet intensity, wrapped in a haunting golden hue, the film takes its time, letting each moment breathe & in doing so, leaves a lasting impression.” One X user wrote, “first movie of 2025 that i watched for 3 hours straight without moving an inch, i wouldn’t say its the best but it definitely isn’t like every other movie and kept me hooked. #Kuberaa.”

Kuberaa would’ve been better with shorter runtime

While most of the reviews for Kuberaa peppered on X are positive, the only gripe people found was that the film could’ve been trimmed. “The story by Shekhar Kammula is genuinely good, but the film could’ve been trimmed and made more engaging especially in the second half, near the pre-climax. Not to discredit the director, but the pacing made it feel a bit stretched. With better pacing, it could’ve hit harder,” wrote one person.

Another thought some of Sekhar’s philosophies were lost in translation and that Nagarjuna’s role could’ve been better, “First n Foremost 3 hrs runtime was engaging till end.#Dhanush, what a performer we have got. #DSP elevated the emotions too good.#Nagarjuna a bit disappointed for the role he got.#ShekarKammula had lot to say philosphically but did not translate into a Commercial Cinema the potential script had, Nevertheless DECENT ONE TIME WATCH!”

“#Kuberaa is a watchable crime drama that has solid moments that work well in both halves, but, at the same time, is too lengthy with an uneven pace and a rushed pre-climax and climax sequence,” wrote one X user, adding, “It may not hit emotionally as hard as Sekhar Kammula's previous works, but it can be given a try for its unique presentation and some well-executed moments!”