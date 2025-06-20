Kuberaa: Dhanush reveals he begged on the streets of Tirupati in character for the Sekhar Kammula film

Dhanush is gearing up for the release of Kuberaa. The social drama film, which is directed by Sekhar Kammula, sees the National Award-winning actor play a beggar who rises up to the challenges in his life. The actor went to extreme lengths to portray the part, as he shared at the pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad. Dhanush stated that he begged on the streets of Tirupati in character. (Also read: Dhanush shoots for his next with Sekhar Kammula in Tirupati; causes traffic woes for devotees) Dhanush plays the lead in Kuberaa, his first film in Telugu.

What Dhanush said

At the pre-release event, Dhanush said, “I agreed to the film immediately, trusting the director’s name and reputation. But in the end, he made me beg on the streets of Tirupati. Kuberaa is my 51st Tamil film and my second Telugu film after Sir. In fact, Sekhar Sir had approached me with the script of Kuberaa even before Sir.” Sekhar was seen laughing at Dhanush's statement and giving him an applause.

Earlier, Dhanush had recalled shooting at a dumpyard for hours. At the launch of the song Pippi Pippi Dum Dum Dum, he said, “To see another part of the world, a sight which you're not exposed to... You're always in your comfort zone, like you do only what's convenient, you're protected. I come from very humble roots.”

About Kuberaa

In the trailer, fans got a sneak peek of the character played by the actor. He looked almost unrecognisable with a thick beard and dressed in ragged clothing in the trailer. The film, which also stars Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in the lead roles, will mark Dhanush’s debut in Telugu. It is also his first release of the year.

The pan-India release was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Kuberaa received a UA certificate from the CBFC after 19 scenes were cut from the original cut, which trimmed the film by 13 minutes and 41 seconds.

Kuberaa, produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Rammohan Rao of Amigos Creations, is slated for release on 20 June.