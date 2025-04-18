Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 gets OTT release date. Here’s when you can watch it

Just a short while after its theatrical outing, Vikram's Tamil action thriller Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 is all set to make its digital debut in India. In less than a month, fans will be able to experience the action and drama of the film. Also read: Sivakarthikeyan watches Veera Dheera Sooran with Vikram as it finally releases in theatres after legal hurdles. Watch Written and directed by S. U. Arun Kumar, the survival thriller comes with power-packed action.

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 heads to the OTT world

On Friday, it was announced that the Tamil action-thriller film will stream on Prime Video. The film features Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role along with ensemble cast, including S. J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, and Prudhvi Raj.

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 will stream in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, starting April 24. It will stream in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Actor Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran ran into legal trouble a day before its release on when B4U approached the Delhi High Court for an interim stay on the film. After the issues were cleared, the film was finally released on March 27. When it comes to the box office performance, as per Sacnilk, the film registered business of ₹40.95 crore in 5 days of its release.

About Veera Dheera Sooran

Veera Dheera Sooran, also stylised as Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, is directed by SU Arun Kumar. GV Prakash Kumar composed the music for the film, which also stars SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu (in his Tamil debut), Dushara Vijayan, and Siddique. The film will have a prequel, Part 1, that is yet to go on floors. The film revolves around Kaali, a provision store owner and a family man involved in a dangerous crime network and a mysterious mission. Set against the backdrop of a temple festival in Madurai, Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 follows the story of a loving husband and doting father Kaali. When his troubled past resurfaces in the form of his former crime boss, Periyavar Ravi, Kaali is dragged back into a world he thought he had left behind.