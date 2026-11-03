Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan host Amit Shah at their home; share concerns over AI and deepfake's impact of film industry and actors

Actor Chiranjeevi and his son and actor Ram Charan hosted Union Home Minister Amit Shah at their residence in Hyderabad on Monday. Also present during the meeting was Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. Sharing a series of pictures, Ram revealed that they discussed artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfake with the Home Minister.

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan host Amit Shah

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi in conversation with Home Minister Amit Shah at their residence in Hyderabad.

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On Monday, Ram Charan shared pictures of him and Chiranjeevi meeting Amit Shah. “Honoured to meet the Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @amitshahofficial Ji along with my father Shri @chiranjeevikonidela garu today,” he wrote in the caption alongside on Instagram.

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The pictures show that the father-son duo gave a warm welcome to the Union Minister and felicitated him by presenting a bouquet, an idol, and a traditional shawl.

Ram added that they discussed concerns about AI and deepfake's impact on the film industry and its members. “I’m encouraged by his understanding and positive response to our concerns about the growing misuse of AI and deepfake technologies and the serious impact they have on artists and our industry,” he wrote.

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Amit Shah assures strict action against AI misuse

{{^usCountry}} The actor, best known for films like RRR and Rangasthalam, added that Shah assured the government will examine the matter and work towards safeguards. “His assurance that the Government will examine the matter urgently and work towards stronger safeguards and strict action against such misuse is truly encouraging. Grateful for his time, understanding and support,” he added. Ram Charan's upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor, best known for films like RRR and Rangasthalam, added that Shah assured the government will examine the matter and work towards safeguards. “His assurance that the Government will examine the matter urgently and work towards stronger safeguards and strict action against such misuse is truly encouraging. Grateful for his time, understanding and support,” he added. Ram Charan's upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

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Ram Charan is reeling from the back-to-back failures of Game Changer and Peddi, his follow-ups to the blockbuster success of RRR. The actor has now reunited with acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar for their upcoming pan-India film, tentatively titled RC17. The film was officially launched last week with a grand Muhurat and Pooja ceremony held in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi attended the launch as the Special Guest of Honour and sounded the ceremonial clapboard, marking the beginning of the film’s journey.

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Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the film is presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle and expressed his excitement about reuniting with the filmmaker. "This one is extremely special. So happy to collaborate with my dearest @aryasukku garu once again #RC17 journey begins #YouCanImagine #RC2Sukku," he wrote. Sukumar and Ram's previous collaboration, the 2018 film Rangasthalam, was a huge box-office success.

Details about the film’s supporting cast, technical crew, storyline and principal photography schedule have not yet been officially disclosed by the makers.

(With ANI inputs)