Tollywood star Chiranjeevi spoke about the early stages of his career in Chennai, recalling how he faced peer pressure to drink alcohol. The actor stated that he was also asked to throw parties to land roles when he was just a budding actor. At the Nasha Mukt Bharat event held in Hyderabad recently, the actor told attendees that he didn’t give in and instead focused on his career.

Chiranjeevi recalls feeling peer pressure to drink

Chiranjeevi studied at a film institute in Chennai before he entered the film industry. more less

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Talking on stage at the event, Chiranjeevi recalled his time in Chennai and said, “48 years ago, a 22-year-old man named Prasad was training at the film institute to become a hero.” He spoke about visiting Pondy Bazaar with a friend one evening to drink chai and encountering some junior artistes there. “A lot of actors and crew members would often spend time there. They saw I was nervous and asked me to chill and drink a beer,” he added.

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Chiranjeevi recalled telling them that he doesn’t drink alcohol. “They told me it was so common in the film industry,” he said, adding, “Told me I must also throw parties to socialise, which would lead to good opportunities. They told me it was the norm. I told them I am an Anjaneyaswami (Hanuman) bhakt and couldn’t do these things.” The actor says he was told there were many men wanting to be actors and being questioned as to why he believed he could be a hero.

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Industry elder advised him to focus on his career

{{^usCountry}} Chiranjeevi said that he felt so uncomfortable with the turn the conversation took that he left Pondy Bazaar and never returned. “An elder from the film industry gave me a suggestion. Due to frequenting places like that and feeling peer pressure, I would have gotten used to drinking or something more. I was advised to focus on my work and becoming an actor, to put on blinders, if I wanted to achieve what I set out to do. That inspired me. I never returned to Pondy Bazaar. My focus remained only on my future. And now, years later, I am standing in front of you as Megastar,” he said to cheers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chiranjeevi said that he felt so uncomfortable with the turn the conversation took that he left Pondy Bazaar and never returned. “An elder from the film industry gave me a suggestion. Due to frequenting places like that and feeling peer pressure, I would have gotten used to drinking or something more. I was advised to focus on my work and becoming an actor, to put on blinders, if I wanted to achieve what I set out to do. That inspired me. I never returned to Pondy Bazaar. My focus remained only on my future. And now, years later, I am standing in front of you as Megastar,” he said to cheers. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor, whose birth name is Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad Rao, studied at the Madras Film Institute in Chennai. He debuted on-screen in 1978 with K Vasu’s Telugu film Pranam Khareedu, and his Tamil debut was in 1981 with K Balachander’s 47 Natkal. In 1980, he married the daughter of veteran Telugu actor Allu Ramalingaiah, Surekha. They have two daughters, Sushmita and Sreeja, and a son, actor Ram Charan. Chiranjeevi last starred in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. He has Vishwambhara and Kaaka lined up. He will also host a talk show titled Megaverse for Netflix.