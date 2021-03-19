IND USA
Eesha Rebba: Shaakuntalam did not happen because of many factors

Eesha says that she wanted to be a part of this epic project as all her favourite people like Samantha, Gunasekhar and Neelima are associated with it.
By Neha Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:23 AM IST

For a while now there has been buzz that Telugu film actor Eesha Rebba rejected filmmaker Gunasekhar’s upcoming period drama Shaakuntalam, starring Samantha Akkineni and Dev Mohan, due to monetary reasons. Reacting to the rumour, Eesha tells us, “Shaakuntalam did not happen because of many factors. I wanted to be a part of this epic project as all my favourite people like Samantha, director Gunasekhar sir and young producer Neelima are associated with it , but not everything will happen the way we want. I will surely and hope to work with them in future.” 

The 30-year-old may not be working in the much awaited magnum opus , but not all is lost. She’s signed her first Malayalam film, Fellini’s Ottu which has been making news for being Arvind Swamy’s comeback to Malayalam cinema after 25 years. “In recent times we have seen some extraordinary content coming from Mollywood. I wanted to be part of such movies. When director Fellini came to me with the script I was sure I was waiting for this kind script and role. In addition to that I get to share screen with legendary actors like Arvind Swami and Kunchacko Boban. Highlight of the movie will be story and screenplay. I am really excited and happy to be part of Ottu. This is bilingual; Tamil and Malayalam,” smiles the Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha (2013) actor , who was part of Telugu film Pittha Katalu, that released on an OTT platform. 

“Response for Pitta Kathalu is awesome, I feel I am blessed to be part of the film, telling women’s story from women’s point of View in Telugu. I wanted to debut in OTT with a good platform and a good story ,where I have scope to act and satisfy the actor in me, which rarely happens in mainstream movies. Pitta Kathalu is the right project which was fitting all my requirements and I was also told it will be released in 120 countries and will be dubbed in multiple languages,” she shares, adding that she’s been offered some good work lately. “Many interesting scripts came my way during pandemic. I have finalised few and started shooting.” How did the lockdown impact her, we ask. “Lockdown has left a big impact on me personally and professionally. Initially, it was kind of a shocker to me, like it was for the rest of the world. Later with the help of friends and NGO, we started helping migrant labourers. Looking at their struggle, I understood I am truly blessed and lucky. I got time to spend with myself. I started working out and spent more time on my hobbies. Professionally, I feel more responsible now and valve my work. I just want to do good stuff that I believe in,” she signs off. 

