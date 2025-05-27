Hard disk containing 'unreleased data' of Kannappa stolen weeks before release; Vishnu Manchu prays at Jharkhand temple

Just a month ahead of its release, a hard disk containing valuable footage from the Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa was reportedly stolen. As per a report by Sakshi.com, the incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Film Nagar Police Station in Hyderabad. (Also Read | Kannappa new release date: Here's when Vishnu Manchu's film with Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal will be released) Kannappa makers announce the new release date of the film.

Kannappa hard disk stolen?

Reportedly, a VFX vendor from Mumbai (Hive Studios) sent the hard disk to the office of Twenty Four Frames Factory Private Limited in Filmnagar through DTDC courier. According to DTDC delivery records, the parcel reached the office on Sunday (May 25). A staff member, Raghu, handed the courier to a woman named Charitha.

However, Charitha has been absconding since she took the hard disk. Reddy Vijaykumar of Twenty Four Frames Factory Private Limited has filed a complaint with the Film Nagar Police, alleging that Charitha disappeared with the intention of damaging the project.

Reddy said that this incident has caused a serious disruption to their film project. Reportedly, the hard disk contains unreleased, confidential and highly sensitive data related to Kannappa. Reddy stated in the complaint that his company would suffer irreparable financial loss if this content were leaked or deleted. He requested that the hard disk be recovered and handed over to him immediately.

Vishnu Manchu visited Jharkhand temple

Amid this unfortunate incident, Vishnu visited a temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vishnu shared a picture collage from his temple visit. The words from the photo read, Visited Shree Baba Baidyanath Jyotirlinga - a divine moment at one of Shiva's holiest abodes. Har Har Mahadev." He captioned it, "#HarHarMahadev #Kannappa."

About Kannappa

Kannappa, a mythological epic, narrates the story of the titular legendary devotee of Lord Shiva. It was earlier slated to hit the big screen on April 25 but will now release on June 27.

Kannappa also stars Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal, along with Akshay Kumar in his Telugu cinema debut. The team of Kannappa, including Vishnu, actor-producer Mohan Babu, Prabhu Deva, and executive producer Vinay Maheshwari, met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently and showed a glimpse of the film’s making to him.