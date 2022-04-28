Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / It’s a working birthday for Samantha
telugu cinema

It’s a working birthday for Samantha

We get you inside scoop of how Samantha plans to her first birthday after her split from actor Naga Chaitanya.
On work front, Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda are reuniting for a yet-untitled Telugu family entertainer
On work front, Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda are reuniting for a yet-untitled Telugu family entertainer
Updated on Apr 28, 2022 01:15 PM IST
Copy Link
BySugandha Rawal

It’s her first birthday since her split from Naga Chaitanya, and actor Samantha will be spending the day in Kashmir, working on her next project.

The actor will be turning 35 on April 28, and will celebrate with on set bringing another character to life along with her co-star Vijay Devarkonda, and team of the Telugu family entertainer.

The shoot of Majili fame director Siva Nirvana’s next started on April 23 with Samantha returning from Dubai, and Deverakonda heading back to work after his European holiday. Now, we can exclusively tell that Samantha is not taking a break from her month-long schedule.

“When it comes to work, Samantha has had a successful 2021, full of love, and appreciation. That’s why she doesn’t want to break the momentum. She will be spending her birthday on the sets of the film,” says a source, adding, “The team is heading for a long schedule in Kashmir and Samantha will soon join them. It also happens to be her birthday on 28th April and this time around Samantha will be shooting on the day so it’s a working birthday for her”.

Moving on in her life, all her focus is on work, with Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Yashoda, Shakuntalam in her kitty, apart from the rom-com with Deverakonda.

“Work has really helped her get through a lot last year. And she doesn’t want to change anything at the moment. Samantha is a true workaholic like that, she is a very passionate actor and the team feels great to have her part of this project, and happy she will celebrate her birthday with them,” adds the insider.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out