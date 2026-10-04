Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on morphed Chuttamalle video, thanks Jr NTR for taking stand against misuse of AI: ‘It makes a difference to every woman’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has broken her silence on the AI-morphed video of her and Jr NTR's Chuttamalle song from their 2024 film Devara, which sparked a massive debate online. The actor took to her Instagram Stories to share a statement on the matter, condemning the ‘criminal misuse’ of technology to objectify women. Janhvi said that this issue reflects the larger reality of being a woman who has to constantly negotiate for safety.

Janhvi's statement

Janhvi Kapoor has penned strongly worded statement on the misuse of AI in objectifying women.

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Beginning her note, Janhvi said, "The criminal misuse of technology to objectify women and circulate fictionalised content without consent is deeply violating, bordering on sexual assault. Almost every woman in my industry has faced some version of this, and women everywhere are increasingly being subjected to it."

She added, "Consent, choice and respect for a woman’s body should be among the most basic notions of humanity. Yet somehow, they continue to be treated as complicated. They are not. It is surprising that it still seems too nuanced for some people to understand that even if a woman says yes five days in a row and no on the sixth, that no must be respected. If she happens to wear a miniskirt, it does not give anyone permission to put a camera up her skirt, capture violating angles or visually exploit her body. What a woman is comfortable with, where she draws the line and what she chooses to do with her body are decisions that belong exclusively to her. This is basic."

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Deep Dive What was Janhvi Kapoor's reaction to the AI-morphed Chuttamalle video? Janhvi Kapoor condemned the criminal misuse of technology to objectify women, stating it is a violation that reflects a broader issue of safety for women. She emphasized the importance of consent and respect for women's bodies. Why did Khushbu Sundar describe the creation of morphed videos as 'deeply shameful'? Khushbu Sundar expressed outrage over the AI-generated morphed videos, emphasizing that no woman should fear having her dignity invaded by technology. She characterized these acts as cruel, abusive, and unacceptable. How are celebrities responding to the misuse of AI in creating inappropriate content? Celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR are actively condemning the misuse of AI, calling for legal action against perpetrators and urging industry stakeholders to unite against such violations of dignity and safety.

Janhvi Kapoor via Instagram Stories.

{{^usCountry}} Janhvi said that it goes beyond the controversial video or anything she had personally experienced throughout her career. "It is about the larger reality of being a woman, the gaze, the judgement, the constant negotiation for safety, and the feeling that our boundaries somehow remain open to interpretation. That threat has now expanded into the digital sphere, when we have not even adequately addressed the very real, physical fear that continues to disrupt the lives of women every day," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Janhvi said that it goes beyond the controversial video or anything she had personally experienced throughout her career. "It is about the larger reality of being a woman, the gaze, the judgement, the constant negotiation for safety, and the feeling that our boundaries somehow remain open to interpretation. That threat has now expanded into the digital sphere, when we have not even adequately addressed the very real, physical fear that continues to disrupt the lives of women every day," she added. {{/usCountry}}

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She then thanked Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and Khushbu Sundar, for coming out in her support. She wrote, "I am deeply touched by NTR sir for taking such a strong stand and condemning this violation. Thank you, sir. When someone whom millions look up to speaks up about something that may not directly concern him, it makes a difference to every woman who has experienced some degree of this behaviour."

‘Her image. Her boundaries. Her choice’

She added, "Thank you also to Chiranjeevi sir, Vijay and Khushbu ma’am for amplifying that sentiment and calling for action against this mentality and these immoral practices."

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Janhvi concluded saying, "I hope everything unfolding around us right now forces those who participate in any form of harassment to introspect. Is it really too much for a woman to ask to simply be treated and seen as a human being? Her body. Her image. Her boundaries. Her choice."

The AI-generated video, which circulated widely on social media before being taken down, digitally manipulates Janhvi Kapoor's appearance from the song to depict her in sexually explicit manner.

Released in September 2024, Devara: Part 1 stars Jr NTR and Kapoor in the lead roles. Chuttamalle, composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao, was among the popular songs from the film.