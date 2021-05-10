Jr NTR tests positive for coronavirus, asks fans to not worry

Actor Jr NTR on Monday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He said that he and his family have gone into self-isolation and requested his fans to not worry.

He wrote in a tweet: “I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry, I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe(sic).”

I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 10, 2021





Meanwhile, Jr NTR currently awaits the release of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming Telugu film RRR. RRR marks the maiden collaboration of Ram Charan and Jr NTR. They’re rumoured to be playing brothers in the movie, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani, among others.

RRR, which is being made on a lavish budget, will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Last November, a video was released to introduce Jr NTR’s character of Komaram Bheem from the movie. Ram Charan gave a voice-over to the video. RRR, which will be released in five languages, is tipped to be India’s next big film after the Baahubali franchise.

Jr NTR also has a project with KGF director Prashant Neel in the offing. This project is expected to take off towards the end of this year.

