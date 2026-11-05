Keerthy Suresh admits facing problems at home due to interfaith marriage with Antony Thattil

Actor Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, businessman Antony Thattil, in 2024 after dating for 15 years. In a recent conversation with Curly Tales, Keerthy revealed that she faced difficulties at home because of her interfaith relationship. She also recalled how her mother discovered their relationship by reading her diary when she was in college.

Keerthy Suresh on interfaith marriage with Antony Thattil

Antony Thattil and Keerthy Suresh named their pet Nyke to signify their love.

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Keerthy revealed how her mother, veteran actor Menaka, found out about her relationship with Antony. She said, "I started dating my husband way back. To be exact, I started dating him right after I completed my 12th grade. When I was in college, my mother read my diary. It had everything (about our relationship). She was like, ‘I’m your mother; I can read your diary.’ The worst part is, I stopped writing a diary altogether after that. I used to love writing, but I don’t even know where the diary is now. I really wish I could get it back. But I have a feeling that my mom burned it."

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Keerthy also opened up about her interfaith marriage and the challenges she faced while convincing her family. She said, "We met in December 2009, and we started dating in January 2010. In 2024, we got married. Since he’s a Christian, there obviously were problems at home that I had to face. It took a while for me to convince [my family]. He had seen me before I became an actor. That’s the best part. We kind of grew up together.”

About Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil

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{{^usCountry}} Actor Keerthy Suresh and businessman Antony Thattil dated for 15 years before tying the knot in December 2024. The couple first met through mutual friends in December 2009 and began dating in January 2010, when Keerthy was 17 and in Class 12. Antony, who is seven years older than the actor, was working in Qatar at the time, and the two were in a long-distance relationship for six years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Keerthy Suresh and businessman Antony Thattil dated for 15 years before tying the knot in December 2024. The couple first met through mutual friends in December 2009 and began dating in January 2010, when Keerthy was 17 and in Class 12. Antony, who is seven years older than the actor, was working in Qatar at the time, and the two were in a long-distance relationship for six years. {{/usCountry}}

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The couple managed to keep their relationship away from the public eye for years, with only a handful of people from the film industry aware of their romance.

Keerthy made their relationship Instagram official in November 2024 by sharing a picture of them celebrating Diwali. She captioned it, "15 years and counting. It has always been… AntoNY x KEerthy (Iykyk)."

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The couple tied the knot on December 12, 2024, in Goa in traditional Tamil Hindu and Malayali Christian ceremonies attended by their family and close friends.

About Keerthy Suresh's recent work

Keerthy was most recently seen in the Netflix show Akka. The show also stars Radhika Apte, Tanvi Azmi, Monika Pawar, Anshumaan Pushkar, Poornima Indrajith and Vishak Nair in key roles. Directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, the crime thriller received mixed reviews from critics.