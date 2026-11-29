Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni's Letterboxd account was recently made public. Since then, fans of the actor discovered that he was very vocal about films and expressed candidly whether he liked it or not. After rating Yash's Toxic only half a star, and some of his own father’s films only 2 stars, fans have now discovered that Gautam has seen Venkatesh Daggubati and Srinidhi Shetty's Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 (AK47).

Gautam's review

Mahesh Babu's son has reviewed Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 (AK47). more less

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In his review, Gautam wrote, “Like the plot itself has pretty good potential. But the execution of it just comes across as a bit lazy and there’s something to be said about that with most “star” films currently in TFI. Also some BGMs just sounded like AI and I really hope that that isn’t the case. Also the dubbing was completely out of sync at some points and that again leads back to the execution coming across as a bit lazy. It did make me laugh quite a bit though and when it was good it was pretty good, shame it ended up underwhelming.”

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Gautam's review of Aadarsha Kutumbam – House No: 47.

He gave the film 2 stars.

About AK 47

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{{^usCountry}} The film follows a struggling middle-class family where Chittibabu (Venkatesh Daggubati) and Swarna (Srinidhi Shetty) and their two kids' life changes overnight when they win a ₹100 crore lottery, drawing the attention of a dangerous criminal gang. The family decides to fight back when the threat arrives at their doorstep. The film premiered on Netflix on November 27. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film follows a struggling middle-class family where Chittibabu (Venkatesh Daggubati) and Swarna (Srinidhi Shetty) and their two kids' life changes overnight when they win a ₹100 crore lottery, drawing the attention of a dangerous criminal gang. The family decides to fight back when the threat arrives at their doorstep. The film premiered on Netflix on November 27. {{/usCountry}}

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Although Gautam did not specify, recent Telugu film releases have been criticised for half-baked screenplays, repetitive and formulaic storytelling, excessive gore, and the worn-out template of the saviour trope. Viewers have picked out films like The Raja Saab, The Paradise, and Ranabaali which have not worked at the box office despite having big mainstream stars like Prabhas, Nani and Vijay Deverakonda. Viewers have complained about the film not offering fresh narratives or strong characterization.

About Mahesh Babu's next

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Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is now working in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran are his co-stars in it. The film is being made on a massive scale and is the filmmaker’s next project after RRR in 2022. The promotional material hints at it being a time-travel story. It remains to be seen how it fares.

Speaking on the Empire Film Podcast recently, Rajamouli remarked that he had never been satisfied with the adaptations of Indian epics like Ramayana or Mahabharata made so far. While his dream project, the Mahabharata, might take time to materialise, Varanasi will feature a short sequence from the Ramayana, depicting the battle between Rama and Kumbhakarna. The film will be released in theatres on April 7, 2027, for Ugadi.