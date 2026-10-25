Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni gives one star to Nani's The Paradise in his review, calls it a very disappointing film with ‘atrocious editing’

Gautam logged in the film on Letterboxd, and wrote: “I liked the cinematography and the acting in emotional scenes. I liked nothing else. Very disappointing. Also the editing was just atrocious.”

Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni 's Letterboxd account was recently made public. Since then, fans of the actor discovered that he was very vocal about films and expressed candidly whether he liked it or not. After rating Yash's Toxic only half a star, and some of his own father’s films only 2 stars, fans have now discovered that Gautam has seen Nani's The Paradise and this time, he rated it one star only.

After fans made his Letterboxd profile go viral and it hit the news a few months ago, Gautam initially removed the link from his Instagram bio. He has since added it back with a cheeky caption on his Letterboxd account. It reads: “Welcome to this apparently national news worthy page. I will try to live up to that,” with sobbing and V-sign emojis.

About The Paradise The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. It stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. It tells the story of a tribe called the Savaari fighting for citizenship during the 1980s.

Sonali plays their leader, Sammakka, and Nani plays her son, Jadal. Mohan Babu plays a feudal overlord named Shikanja Malik, and Raghav plays his son, Vikram Malik. The film sees Sammakka and Jadal clash not just with Shikanja and Vikram, but also with the system that refuses to recognise them legally despite their contributions. The film, which is now available to watch on Netflix, received criticism for its shoddy writing and execution.

(Also read: Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni gets cheeky after he rates Toxic half a star, his Letterboxd account makes news)