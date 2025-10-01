Mass Jathara finally gets a release date after delay, Ravi Teja admits, ‘I know the wait has been long but…’

Mass Jathara finally has a release date! Fans who have been eagerly waiting for an update on Ravi Teja's upcoming film were in for a pleasant surprise on Wednesday as the makers announced that the film will finally release October. Mass Jathara will be released worldwide on October 31. (Also read: Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara release delayed due to industry-wide strikes, makers release official statement) Ravi Teja in a still from Mass Jathara.

Mass Jathara release date

In a new post on their official X account, Sithara Entertainments wrote: “It’s time for non-stop whistles and celebrations in theatres from OCTOBER 31st! Mass Maharaaj @RaviTeja_offl is ready to set the theatres on fire with full-on Mass entertainment!” Producer Naga Vamsi also reposted the announcement on his X account.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja said, “I know the wait has been long, but it will be worth it. Come, let’s celebrate #MassJathara in theatres on OCTOBER 31st. Eesari Fixxxxxxxx.”

Why the delay?

The film was previously set for release on August 27. A day ahead of the release, the makers had announced: “Due to recent industry-wide strikes and unforeseen delays in wrapping up crucial content, #MassJathara will not be arriving on its planned date of Aug 27th. But the team is working relentlessly to bring you the BIGGEST MASS FEAST in theatres soon! New release date will be announced shortly. ⏳”

Producer Naga Vamsi had called out reports of him leaving the industry and said, “Sorry to disappoint you all, but inka aa time raaledu… minimum inko 10-15 years undi (Sorry to disappoint you all, but it’s not time yet…there’s 10-15 years more left for that). At the cinemas… for the cinema, always! See you all with our next outing #MassJathara, Very Soon!”

Mass Jathara also stars Sreeleela and veteran actor Rajendra Prasad. The film is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. It is directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu.