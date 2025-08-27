Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara release delayed due to industry-wide strikes, makers release official statement

Fans will have to wait a little longer for Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara. Initially slated for an August 27 release, the mass entertainer will not release on the planned date. The makers of the film, Sithara Entertainment, took to their official X account to share that the film's release has been affected due to ongoing challenges within the Telugu film industry and strikes. (Also read: Ravi Mohan calls Keneeshaa Francis gift of god; says, ‘I wish all had someone like her in their lives’) Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara will be released at a later date.

Mass Jathara release postponed a day before release

The makers shared a statement on Tuesday which read, “Due to recent industry-wide strikes and unforeseen delays in wrapping up crucial content, #MassJathara will not be arriving on its planned date of Aug 27th. But the team is working relentlessly to bring you the BIGGEST MASS FEAST in theatres soon! New release date will be announced shortly. ⏳”

Naga Vami's recent statement

There were speculations about a postponement a few days ago, but producer Naga Vamsi had hit back with a tweet quashing those rumours. Vamsi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Enti nannu chala miss avthunattu unnaru…Vamsi adi, Vamsi idi ani gripping narratives tho full hadavidi nadustundi…Parledu, X lo manchi writers unnaru. (It looks like everyone is missing me a lot. Not bad, there are some good writers on X creating gripping narratives about me).”

He added that it’s not time for him to leave the film industry yet, writing, “Sorry to disappoint you all, but inka aa time raaledu… minimum inko 10-15 years undi (Sorry to disappoint you all, but it’s not time yet…there’s 10-15 years more left for that). At the cinemas… for the cinema, always! See you all with our next outing #MassJathara, Very Soon!”

Mass Jathara also stars Sreeleela and veteran actor Rajendra Prasad. The film is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. It is directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu.