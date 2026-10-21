Music composer Devi Sri Prasad happy to have sung Ramayana song Ravana Tandav in Telugu; calls AR Rahman a ‘musical cyclone’ amid criticism

A new song titled Ravana Tandav was released from Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana on Wednesday. The video shows Yash’s Ravana performing the Shiva tandav before he rises to power and takes over Lanka. Devi Sri Prasad, who sang the Telugu version of it, titled Ravana Tandavam, was all praise for composer AR Rahman despite the criticism.

Devi Sri Prasad happy to have sung Ramayana song

Yash performs the Shiva tandav in new song from Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

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Music composer DSP re-posted the video of Ravana Tandavam on his X (formerly Twitter) and wrote about how happy he was to sing for Ramayana. He also addressed Rahman by his Tamil moniker ‘isaipuyal’, which translates to ‘musical cyclone’ or ‘music storm’ in the post. His X post read, “Happy to have sung this song #RavanaThandav in the MUSIC of ISAIPUYAL @arrahman Sir…Honoured to be a part of this Magnificient Project #Ramayana. Hope U all Love this Track. @TSeries @tseriessouth.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Hindi version of Ravana Tandav was sung by Vishal Dadlani. GV Prakash Kumar and Anirudh Ravichander sang the Tamil version. Ravi Basrur sang in Kannada and Yadu Krishnan K in Malayalam. The song is named Ravana Tandavam in all the South Indian versions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Hindi version of Ravana Tandav was sung by Vishal Dadlani. GV Prakash Kumar and Anirudh Ravichander sang the Tamil version. Ravi Basrur sang in Kannada and Yadu Krishnan K in Malayalam. The song is named Ravana Tandavam in all the South Indian versions. {{/usCountry}}

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Criticism for Ravana Tandav from Ramayana

DSP’s praise for Rahman comes amid criticism for Rahman’s composition for Ravana Tandav. The song left many disappointed, and the post was also inundated with comments of fans making their disappointment known. “Dear Devi. @arrahman disappointed and unfit here. He just given music what he paid but imagine what it would have been if it is given to you/Keeravani. This is Shiva Tandav Bro,” read one comment.

“Sorry to say but it's an average song. Bar of expectations is very high and this song missed it. Not saying your fault though,” commented another fan. “Sorry but nope,” commented one X user. However, others were happy, with one comment referencing DSP’s music and song for Jr NTR’s 2017 film Jai Lava Kusa, writing, “Sirr, @ThisIsDSP & Ravana musical combination is always intense. Then, for Tarak gaaru... Now, for Yash gaaru. #DeviSriPrasad voice lo unde power veru (the power in Devi Sri Prasad’s voice is different) That too in @arrahman gaaru musical. #Ramayana perfect singer choice.”

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About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana: Part 1 will be released in theatres on November 5, in time for Diwali. Ranbir Kapoor plays Ram in the film, while Sai Pallavi plays Sita and Yash plays Ravana. The second part will be released in theatres for Diwali 2027.