Naga Chaitanya looks oh so in love as he picks up Sobhita Dhulipala at airport in swanky new 1 crore BMW car. Watch

Actor Naga Chaitanya was spotted at the Hyderabad airport on Friday, looking oh so in love as he picked up his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, at the airport. In the video captured by a paparazzo at Hyderabad airport, Chaitanya can’t stop grinning as he picks up Sobhita in his swanky new BMW M2 worth ₹1.27 crore. Take a look. Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya looked happy when they were spotted at the airport.

Naga Chaitanya picks up Sobhita at airport in new ride

In the video posted on Instagram, Chaitanya can be seen grinning widely as he picks up Sobhita and leaves the airport in their new grey BMW. Sobhita even touched his chin lovingly before noticing the photographer and waving at them.

In a longer video, Chaitanya can be seen patiently waiting for Sobhita to arrive. He looks happy and greets her as she sits in the car. The couple drives away while talking to each other. According to Car Wale, the BMW M2 is priced at ₹1.27 crore in Hyderabad.

Fans thought it was adorable that Chaitanya came to the airport to pick up Sobhita. One fan commented, “Made for each other.” Another wrote, “How cute!” Some commented with heart and heart eye emojis.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya’s relationship

Sobhita and Chaitanya dated for a few years before marrying in 2024 at Annapurna Studios. The couple kept their relationship under wraps even after pictures of them vacationing abroad were leaked online. Fans were also quick to look for hints in pictures they posted separately from the same locations. They made their relationship public only after their engagement in August 2024 in Hyderabad.

Sobhita was last seen in Monkey Man, which did not release in India and the Zee5 film Love, Sitara. Chaitanya was last seen in Thandel, which gave him success after a long time. The film gave him his first ₹100 crore film.