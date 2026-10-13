Niti Taylor stopped working in Telugu films after experiencing casting couch: ‘You will have to sleep with me this time’

Actor Niti Taylor, who has worked extensively in television, has done only three films in her career, all of them Telugu. She worked back-to-back in three Tollywood films before never returning. On Hauterrfly, the actor said that her casting couch experience with a director put her off movies.

Niti Taylor on her casting couch experience

Niti Taylor has worked extensively in television but has done only three films in her career.

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Niti mistakenly believed she had done only two South films in her career, when she had actually done three. She then said, “The director who did the first film with me called me for another movie when we were done with it. Then he said, but you will have to sleep with me for it this time. You do not realise, you do not know how to react. I just cut the call, I blocked his number, I called up my mom, and I’m like, imagine that budda, old man.”

The actor also implied that he had tried this with other female actors. “I saw him with other chicks and stuff like that. I never knew when he would try this with me. That’s when I decided I will never do any movie ever again. I was just taken aback, and I only blocked him. I did not tell this to anyone because I was zapped. You just come like…” Niti explained.

Niti Taylor’s Telugu films

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{{^usCountry}} Niti debuted on the silver screen with the Telugu film Mem Vayasuku Vacham in 2012. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the film also starred Tanish in the lead role. Produced by Bekkam Venugopal, the film was a commercial success at the box office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Niti debuted on the silver screen with the Telugu film Mem Vayasuku Vacham in 2012. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the film also starred Tanish in the lead role. Produced by Bekkam Venugopal, the film was a commercial success at the box office. {{/usCountry}}

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The next year, she starred in Pelli Pustakam, directed by Ramakrishna Machakanti. The film, produced by B Nagireddy, BV Gopal, and P Suman, starred Rahul Ravindran as the male lead. It failed at the box office and was panned by critics.

In 2014, her last film, Niti, starred in Love Dot Com by Raja Vannem Reddy. Written and produced by CHV Brinda Reddy, Aarya Sandeep played her co-star. This film flopped, too. Niti did not name the director with whom she experienced the casting couch and quit films.

Niti Taylor’s television career

Niti debuted on television at 15 with the Hindi show Pyaar Ka Bandhan. Her breakthrough came with the 2014 show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. Niti last starred in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and was more recently seen on the reality show Alliance. She was a semi-finalist on the show where Mini Mathur emerged as the winner.