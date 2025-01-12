Trinadha Rao Nakkina slammed for ‘disgusting’ comments on Anshu's size at event: ‘She looks so embarrassed’

The teaser launch event for Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s Sundeep Kishan, Ritu Varma and Anshu-starrer Mazaka was held in Hyderabad on Sunday. At the event, Trinadha made some derogatory remarks on Anshu’s size that did not go down well with the internet. Numerous people have called him out for it. (Also Read: Nithya Menen calls film industry ‘inhumane’; recollects Mysskin being sensitive to period pain) Anshu is making a comeback after years with the Telugu film Mazaka.

Trinadha Rao Nakkina on Anshu’s size

Trinadha started off the speech by expressing his excitement about getting to work with the actor who worked in Nagarjuna’s 2002 film Manmadhudu. He said, “Enti ra ammai laddu la undi, anukonevadini. Oka range lo undedi aya babu meeku teliyakapote petti chudandi, next level ee. (How does this girl look like this, I used to wonder. If you don’t know what she looked like, watch the movie).” He also revealed that he watched Manmadhudu ‘multiple times just for her’.

Then he asked the audience if she still looked like she did in her Manmadhudu days. He then said, “Ipatiki alage unda? Konchem sannabadindi, nene konchem tini penchamma Telugu ki saripodu, anni konchem ekhu sizelu lo undali ani cheppa. Paravale konchem improve aindi. Next time ki baaga improve avtundi. (Does she still look like that? She’s thinner now, I asked her to eat and put on weight because it’s not enough for Telugu (cinema), size needs to be bigger. She has improved now. She will improve further)”

Internet calls him out on it

The internet was in no mood to let this pass by, especially because this isn’t the first time Trinadha has passed comments on women.

“SHOCKING! Mazaka director Trinadha Rao Nakkina makes controversial comments about heroine Anshu. She looks so embarrassed,” wrote one person calling him out on his recent comment. Another wrote, “DISGUSTING: Director Trinath Rao Nakkina comment about Heroine #Anshu!”

Another person pointed out that even Sundeep looked uncomfortable as Trinadha made the statement, “Worst statement & worst mindset. @sundeepkishan is clearly uncomfortable while he was talking!!” One pointed out, “Doesn't sound funny at all, feels pretty much vulgar.”

In 2024, Trinadha had made actor Payal Radhakrishna uncomfortable on stage for not giving him a hug. Even as she made it clear non verbally that she wouldn’t want to, he kept asking her multiple times to hug him.

After acting in Manmadhudu, Raghavendra and Jai, Anshu is making a comeback after two decades with Mazaka.