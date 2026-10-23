Prabhas' Japanese fans celebrate his 47th birthday with special video and cake; Indian fans celebrate with blowtorch and loud cheers

Tollywood star Prabhas turned 47 on October 23, and his fans from across the world began celebrating even before the clock struck midnight. As his Indian fans crowded outside his Hyderabad home in the hopes of meeting him, his Japanese fans released a special video to shower him with love. The filmmakers of his upcoming films also took to social media to celebrate the occasion.

Prabhas’ fans celebrate his birthday

Prabhas' Japanese fans celebrated his birthday with cake and memorabilia.

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A video posted by Prabhas’ Japanese fans shows them all dressed in black and gold for his birthday. Some fans even wear T-shirts to celebrate his work. Cake, balloons, memorabilia, and streamers take centre stage as the fans address the actor and sing ‘happy birthday’. “Happy Birthday Prabhas Garu. Happy Birthday Prabhas-san. Last year, your long-awaited visit to Japan was truly moving! Please come to Japan again anytime. I want to go to India to watch your new movie when it's released. #Prabhas #HappyBirthdayPRABHAS #JapanLovesPrabhas,” reads their caption.

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{{^usCountry}} Fans in India were no less excited than those outside his Jubilee Hills home, where videos show a large crowd gathering with flags and posters in hand. A wall near his home is taped up with birthday posters as fans hoot, cheer, and scream ‘happy birthday’ when the clock strikes midnight. A video even shows fans waving flags featuring Prabhas as they stand on a moving truck. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans in India were no less excited than those outside his Jubilee Hills home, where videos show a large crowd gathering with flags and posters in hand. A wall near his home is taped up with birthday posters as fans hoot, cheer, and scream ‘happy birthday’ when the clock strikes midnight. A video even shows fans waving flags featuring Prabhas as they stand on a moving truck. {{/usCountry}}

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Fans from Bhimavaram also used blowtorches and revved up their bike engines to celebrate his birthday. Videos have also surfaced from other regions of India, with excited fans showering Prabhas with love from wherever they are.

Prabhas’ career and recent work

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Prabhas made his on-screen debut with Eeswar (2002), but his breakthrough came with Varsham (2004). He went on to act in commercially successful films such as Chatrapathi (2005), Bujjigadu (2008), Billa (2009), Darling (2010), Mr Perfect (2011), and Mirchi (2013), which made him a household name. But it was the Baahubali films (2015, 2017) that truly turned his life around.

After the 2024 film Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas last starred in The Raja Saab this year. The film received lukewarm reviews and failed to make a mark. He will soon star in Hanu Raghavapudi’s period action film Fauzi and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. Spirit will hit screens in 2027, and Fauzi's release date has yet to be finalised. Prabhas also has the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD lined up with Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan as his co-stars.